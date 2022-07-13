Clinch Valley opening housing voucher list
TAZEWELL, VA — Clinch Valley Community Action and Virginia Housing will open the Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List on Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to take applications. The program will take online applications only.
Four hundred applicants will be chosen randomly by lottery to be added to the waiting list. Not everyone who applies will be added to the list. CVCA’s list covers Russell and Tazewell counties.
Website to apply is virginiahousing.apply4housing.com Applicants will receive a confirmation number to indicate submission, this does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. Applicants can check the status of their applications at virginiahousing.apply4housing.com/status.
For more information or to find out about accommodations for applications call 276-988-5583
Talent show accepting submissions
WELCH — The McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc is sponsoring the Southern WV Talent Show on August 19 at 6 p.m. at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Culture Center, 143 Wyoming St, Welch.
Performers must be from Southern WV or Southwest Virginia. There are two age categories: youth (under 18) and adult (18+). Talents are divided into three categories: Music (singing, instrument, or dance), Arts (drawing, painting, photography, sculptures), and Performance (comedy, poetry, skits, acting). Talents may be individual or group talents. This is a family-friendly event.
Three winners will be across all categories: Music, Arts, and Performance. 1st Place gets $200, 2nd Place: $100, 3rd place: $50. There will be one overall Audience Choice Winner who will receive $250.
Registration: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/talentshow or call 304-436-6588 to register.
Adopt-a-Highway sets picnic date
CHARLESTON — The 33rd Annual Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Volunteer Appreciation Day Picnic is set for Saturday, August 6 at Pipestem Resort State Park. The state departments of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and Transportation (DOT) will host the day-long celebration of active volunteers who pick up litter along West Virginia’s highways.
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with bingo, arts and crafts, children’s games, and other activities. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary catered lunch at noon, followed by the presentation of the annual AAH awards and the 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year.
Active volunteers and AAH groups can call 1-800-322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov to register. The registration deadline is Friday, July 22 and early registration is encouraged as space is limited.
Griffith sets traveling staff office hours
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA — Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following area locations during the month of July. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
• July 19, 2022
Town of Richlands Offices: 10 – 11:30 am
Town of Grundy Offices 1 – 2:30 pm
• July 21, 2022
American Legion Building, Tazewell: 10 – 11:30 am
• July 28, 2022
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers: 10 – 11:30 am
Bland County Courthouse: 1– 2:30 pm
Lilly Family reunion set
FLAT TOP — The annual Lilly Family Reunion will be held August 12, 13, and 14 at the Lilly Reunion Grounds 314 Ellison Ridge Road Flat Top, WV.
There will be complementary parking, entertainment, children’s playground and games, ancestry search. Food and drink, programs, and souvenirs will be available to purchase. Door prizes and drawings will be given out.
A new feature for this year’s reunion is the Genealogy Center, located on the Lilly Reunion Grounds.
This center has provided guidance and documented proof for their Genealogy Research Team (GRT) members that has qualified them to become members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
You don’t have to have the Lilly surname to be involved in the Lilly Family & Friends Reunion, be in the Official Lilly Family Tree, or qualify for these memberships.
More information on the Lilly Reunion Web Site: lillyreunion.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.