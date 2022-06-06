Church news:
• June 11, 18, 25, and July 9 — 21st Century People of Wisdom Wit: Words of Wisdom (POWW:WOW) will conduct an Interactive Community Bible Study hosted by Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 109 High St. in Princeton, from 9:30 — 11 a.m.
• June 27-30 — Fellowship Community Church, located at 368 Athens Rd. in Athens, will host a revival with Pastor Derek Cowen from Speedwell, Va. preaching. Special Singing Every night
Briefs:
Welch DMV Office announces closure
CHARLESTON — Due to a planned road closure of the main street in Welch, the Welch DMV Regional Office will need to close at 11 a.m. Friday morning, June 10 and will re-open Monday, June 13. Customers needing DMV services can always take advantage of the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or visit another local regional office, including Beckley or Princeton.
For more information, please visit the DMV website.
Tazewell Co. 4-H Camp registration open
TAZEWELL, Va. — Registration is now open for the Tazewell County Junior 4-H Camp. Registration is on a first come-first served basis.
Camp will be held at the SWVA 4-H Educational Center, 25236 Hillman Highway, Abingdon, VA for youth ages 9 to 13. Camp cost is $225 and includes lodging, all meals, classes, recreation activities, daily snack, camp photo and camp t-shirt. Forms and registration details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2022Tazewell4-HCamp
Concord extends deadline for CU Fresh Start
ATHENS – Incoming freshmen at Concord University are invited to attend CU Fresh Start this summer. The new program, free to eligible students, will offer freshmen a jumpstart on the academic year and their college experience.
Participants will be involved in a three-week program that allows them to get a head start on their college education and become comfortable on Concord’s campus. The program will run weekdays July 11-29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Concord University has extended the deadline to sign up until Friday, July 1.
For additional information visit the CU Fresh Start page or contact Dr. Sheila Womack at swomack@concord.edu or 304-384-6298. For more information about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.
WV DOT seeking input on transportation
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking input regarding the future of transportation in West Virginia. WVDOT is in the process of developing its new 6-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
WVDOT is hosting a virtual public workshop on June 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., for the public to review information on future funding levels and provide input on the potential program categories and funding levels for the 6-year period. The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss the program with the project team. The input will be used to help formulate a draft STIP document that will be available for review and comment at a later date. Please visit the STIP website at any time during the workshop to access the virtual meeting.
https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/default.aspx
Ninth District announces traveling office hours
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – Staff from Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District will be available at the following area locations during the month of June. T
• June 9:
Town of Pearisburg Council Chambers: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
• June 16:
American Legion Building (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
• June 21:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Grundy Offices: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
• June 23:
Town of Bluefield VA Council Chambers: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Bland County Courthouse: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
Bluefield F&R celebrating Health and Fitness Day
BLUEFIELD – The Bluefield Fitness & Recreation Center, 703 College Avenue, Bluefield, WV is hosting a National Family Health & Fitness Day Saturday June 11, 2022, from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Free Lunch will be offered from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. No membership will be required on this special day.
The City of Bluefield and the Bluefield Fitness & Recreation Center invites the community to stop by, check it out, and get healthy. Activities include Basketball in the Gym, Hiking the Trails at the Bluefield City Park, Racquetball Courts, Pool Access, Kids Dance and Intro to Yoga, and Science Projects. For more information call (304) 325-5707.
Craft Memorial hosts Father’s Day project
BLUEFIELD — Children are invited to bring Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, etc. and compete in The Friends of Craft Memorial Library’s Paper Airplane contest on Saturday, June 11, at 2:00 pm. Participants will create a paper airplane and then fly them outside to see which one flies the furthest. Not sure how to make a plane? Books with instructions will be available to peruse during the building time. The winner will receive a gift card for the Granada Theater.
This program is sponsored by The Friends of Craft Memorial Library. Registration is requested. Register online through the events calendar at http://www.craftmemorial.lib.wv.us, in person at the library or by calling 304-325-3943.
AG office sets local Mobile Office stops
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Mandy Thompson from his office will meet with local southern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
• June 30: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – McDowell Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged call 304-993-9106.
