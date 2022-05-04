DAR meeting set
PRINCETON — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a light lunch on May 21, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at Princeton. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179 and for directions.
Race for the Ribbon scheduled
CHARLESTON — After two years, the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Inc Annual Race for the Ribbon returns to the Race for the Ribbon May 7, 2022, aptly named “Back to the Boulevard”. The Race for the Ribbon is designed to provide financial and emotional support for families facing breast cancer.
Race day will take place at the WV State Capitol Complex on the Boulevard with the Opening Ceremony kick off at 8 a.m. including remarks by Debbie Townsend, Mayor Amy Goodwin and Former Secretary of State and recent breast cancer survivor Natalie Tennant. At 8:45 a.m. the Chemical Valley Roller Girls will complete the first lap, followed by “kickstands up” with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Charleston, WV. WVU Mountaineer Mascot, Mary Roush will start the Race promptly at 9am. In addition to the above, members of the Star Wars crew – Garrison Corellia of the 501st Legion – will be in full patrol keeping us all safe from the dark side of the Force.
For more information about the Race and to register, go to https://www.wvbhi.org/ or contact our office at 304-556-4808 or 304-377-8945.
Library to help kick off All Together Arts Week
BLUEFIELD — Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate All Together Arts Week on May 7 at the Craft Memorial Library with different activities designed to get the creative juices flowing.
From 11 a.m. — Noon join artist Erica Willis for a pottery painting class where participants will decorate a bisque ceramic piece using acrylic paints. The price will range from $6-$15 according to the item chosen. Payment will be taken at the class. Register online at https://bit.ly/3LnxUdq.
The library will also encourage everyone to participate in their Sidewalk Art from 10:00-4:00 pm. Participants can stop by and use our sidewalk chalk to get creative.
The library will also have local artist Erika Willis on hand to answer art-related questions. Willis was raised in Beckley, WV and is a graduate of Concord University. She has been an artist for ten years and received the Art of Recovery Week Award.
Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV. For more information, call 304-325-3943 or visit us at https://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us.
ACP offering Summer Camp experience
OAKWOOD, VA — Students who are interested in learning more about the profession of pharmacy have been invited to attend a one-day summer camp event at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, this summer. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on June 3 and end at 4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the college.
The June 3 day camp is geared toward high school juniors and older to give them an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a college of pharmacy student and what it takes to be a pharmacist. Students taking part in the free camp will learn from faculty members who are experts in their fields; conduct patient assessment procedures; discover pharmacy compounding techniques; practice pharmacotherapy on a human simulator; hear from ACP students about their pharmacy school experience; attend an admissions workshop session; and tour the ACP campus.
The day-long event is free and is open to students who register online at https://www.acp.edu/pharmacy-summer-camp/. For questions about the camp, interested persons may contact admissions@acp.edu or call 275-498-5272.
Book sale scheduled
PRINCETON — The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale will be on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. in the downstairs ‘coffee shop’ area of the Princeton Public Library.
A.G. Morrisey’s sets May Mobile Office stops
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in May to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Locally, Thompson will host the events listed below:
• May 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
• May 24: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – McDowell Commission on Aging, Welch Center, 725 Stewart St., Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
Line Dancing Class offered
BLUEFIELD — Join instructor Alyssa Lyons and assistant Burma McChesney on Tuesday May 10, at 5:30 pm at Craft Memorial Libraryand learn some fun beginner Line Dances. The class is free, but registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3LnxUdq or call 304-325-3943
WVDEP schedules free tire disposal days
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting free tire collection events in May.
Locally the McDowell County collection will be held on Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart in Kimball.
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
Ongoing local tire collection events include:
• Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
• Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.
