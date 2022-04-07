Bunny Brunch and
Easter Celebration set
CHARLESTON — First Lady Cathy Justice announced plans for the 2022 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the West Virginia State Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter Celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.
The event is free of charge and open to the public.
Concord continues online tours for spring
ATHENS — Prospective students and those already admitted to Concord University are invited to “Zoom in on CU” a free virtual information session that gives students who cannot easily make it to campus for an in-person visit.
Hosted by Concord’s Office of Admissions, the sessions are conducted by admissions counselors and campus staff and cover a wide range of topics concerning life at Concord. During the session on Tuesday, April 5, current Concord students will answer questions from newly admitted students. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next session will be Tuesday, May 10, and will provide information for high school juniors who want to learn more about Concord. This virtual event is being held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To register and for more information on either “Zoom in on CU” event please visit www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. Participants will then be sent the Zoom address and further details.
Cumberland Plateau offering vaccination clinic
TAZEWELL, VA — Cumberland Plateau Health District will be offering free school required vaccinations on Thursday, April 14 at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy and on Wednesday, April 27 at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds to provide an opportunity for parents to get their child on track for their 7th and 12th grade school required vaccines.
Appointments are required for all clinics. Each clinic will be held from 4 to 6:30. Please make sure to register your child using the following link or by contacting your local health department for assistance. Cumberland Plateau Registration: https://redcap.link/cpapril22
School Required Immunizations:
● Diphtheria, Tetanus, & Pertussis (Tdap)- a booster dose of the Tdap vaccine is required for all children entering the 7th grade
●Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) Vaccine – All children are required to have a minimum of 2 doses of MenACWY vaccine. The first dose should be administered prior to entering the 7th grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering the 12th grade.
- ● Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine –A complete series of 2 doses of HPV vaccine is required for students entering the 7th grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the 7th grade
- after reviewing educational materials approved by the Board of Health, the parent or guardian, at the parent or guardian’s sole discretion, may elect for the child to not receive the HPV vaccine
Tickets on sale
for Oak Ridge Boys
PRINCETON — The Oak Ridge Boys high-energy stage show remains the heart and soul of what they do best. This night will feature classic Gospel, Country, and Patriotic music on August 7, at 4 p.m.
The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids and many others. They’ve scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.
Tickets start at $43 and go on sale Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10 am. Call 304-425-5128 or www.chuckmathenacenter.org for more information.
State Fair celebrates “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven”
LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating the soon-to-be warmer weather on Saturday, April 23, with “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” a new family-friendly celebration at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
Set for 1 pm – 8 pm, “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” will feature a car show, live music, fair food, shopping, activities for kids, cornhole and disc golf tournaments. Tickets for this event will only be available for purchase the day of. Adults 11 and older will be $5 to enter, and children 10 and under are free.
Live entertainment throughout the day includes some hometown favorites; Seldom Free, Element of Us, The Half Bad Bluegrass Band, Cody Wickline, and Cody Clayton Eagle, who was recently seen on American Idol.
Registration is required for the tournaments and car show. Applications can be found on our website, www.statefairofwv.com, or by calling the office at (304)-645-1090. For more information or to get registered, please visit the State Fair of West Virginia website and look for Almost Summer in Almost Heaven tab.
NRCS set local working group meeting
TAZEWELL, VA — The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in compliance with the Agriculture Act of 2018, issues a public notice of a Local Working Group meeting to review natural resource priorities for Fiscal Year 2022.
The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 please contact us for meeting location. The program is open to all interested individuals and groups concerned with the conservation of natural resources and associated programs and provisions of the Agriculture Act of 2018 (Farm Bill).
The meeting facilities are handicapped accessible. Requests for accommodations, including sign language interpreters, should be made one week prior to the event date.
More information may be obtained from Greg Meade, Tazewell County District Conservationist, at 121 Professional Drive, North Tazewell VA or 276 -385-6167.
Grant applications open for civics initiative
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council invites proposals for its special grant initiative, “A More Perfect Union: Democracy and Civic Engagement.” With support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Council seeks to fund humanities projects that discuss, promote, and educate the public on the necessity of informed civic engagement to a functioning and sustainable constitutional republic.
Guidelines for this special grant category, an application template, and a link to the application are available on the Humanities Council website at wvhumanities.org. Applicants may request up to $5,000. The deadline to apply is May 2, 2022.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at (304) 346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.
Tazewell County cleanups scheduled
TAZEWELL, VA — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office has scheduled a series of community clean up days in and around Tazewell County. Everyone is encouraged to help out. Start times for all locations is 9 a.m.:
• April 9 — Pocahontas area
• April 16 — Claypool Hill (with Family Auto)
• April 23 — Clearfork community (with the Fire Department) and Daw Rd. in the Raven community
• April 30 — Burkes Garden
TCPL trivia fundraiser scheduled
TAZEWELL, VA — The Tazewell County Library is hosting a Trivia Night Tuesday, April 12, at Coaltown Taps in Tazewell, VA to assist in raising funds for the renovation project for the Richlands Library. The theme will be Disney. There is a $10 fee per group with a maximum of eight people per team.
The design for the Richlands Library and the expansion project will be on display for your convenience and the Trivia Night will be challenging however fun for ALL.
For registration and more information go to www.tcplweb.org or call 276-988-2541.
AG Morrisey sets mobile office stops
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Local stops include:
• April 21: 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. – Welch Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact at 304-993-9106.
Adopt-a-Highway gets underway
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, April 23. Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route.
The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers, and takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. One-time cleanups are encouraged but must be registered. Groups must register in advance by April 15th and inform their county DOH garage if they need supplies. Due to COVID-19, each group must designate a person to do a curbside pickup of the supplies at their garage.
To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov.
