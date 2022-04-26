Richlands Lions Club
hosting annual golf tourney
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands Lions Club will host their 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Thursday, May 19, at Tazewell Country Club, located at 7351 Pounding Mill Branch Rd. in Pounding Mill. Check in starts at Noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Fee is $50 per person with a four-person Captain’s Choice.
Sponsors are welcome: Tournament Sponsor includes four participants and is $500; Hole Sponsor includes two participants and is $250; and a Cart Sponsor includes one participant and is $100. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, and most accurate drive. There will be door prizes and your entry fee includes the dinner and awards after.
For more information call 276-701-5285 or 276-963-9535, or email roderick.moore65@gmail.com. Completed form and entry fees are due by May 13.
Lions Club
spaghetti dinner set
ATHENS — The annual spaghetti supper fundraiser for the Athens Lions Club will be held Saturday, April 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church in Athens. Diners may choose eat-in, takeout, or outdoor dining in-site, weather permitting. Dinners are by donation.
Three Sisters
gardening workshop set
BLUEFIELD — Join Craft Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 18, at 3:00 pm as permaculturalist, Justyn Marchese from the Mavis Institute and Master Gardener, David Gabbert from Appalachian Sustainable Development teach how to plant corn, beans, and squash together so that they benefit one another. Known as Three Sisters gardening, this ancient method dates to Native American culture and still used today.
Participants will receive seeds to plant from our Seed Sharing Library (while supply lasts) along with detailed planting instructions. The event is free and advance registration is required. Sign up in person at the library, online at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us/eventscalendar.html or by calling 304-325-3943
Entrepreneur Express program restarts
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Virginia Community Capital (VCC) has announced the relaunch of the Entrepreneur Express program, which will be offered in partnership with Virginia Tourism Corporation, People Inc. Financial Services, Aegis Information Technology Solutions, and the Southwest Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network.
The three-hour Entrepreneur Express workshop will offer education and resources for those who are either starting or expanding a business in Southwest Virginia. Topics covered include determining business viability, financing, marketing, technology, and more. In addition to vital skill-building, entrepreneurs and business owners can broaden their networks by connecting with service providers, state agencies, and other business owners.
The free workshops begin May 6, 2022, and interested parties can register at http://events.vastartup.org. Local workshop will be held on August 25 at Southwest Virginia Community College in Bluefield, VA
Poetry reading scheduled
ATHENS — Poets, from aspiring to published, and all lovers of poetry are invited to celebrate National Poetry Month during a poetry reading at Concord University on Monday, April 25, 2022. Hosted by Marsh Library, the event will begin at 7 p.m. in the library’s Presidents Room.
Attendees are invited to read their own work or that of another poet, or simply come to listen and enjoy the evening. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending at no charge.
Library Associate Jonathan Bolt will emcee the event. Bolt, an award-winning, published poet, will also read some of his work.
For additional information about the upcoming poetry reading at Concord University, please contact Jonathan Bolt at jbolt@concord.edu or 304-384-5373.
DAR meeting set
PRINCETON — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a light lunch on May 21, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at Princeton. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179 and for directions.
Book Signing scheduled
BLUEFIELD — Join author Jim Owen on Wednesday, May 4, between 11:30 and 3:00 p.m. at Craft Memorial Library as he introduces and signs his new book, In Search of a River.
On February 8, 2011, Jim suffered a massive heart attack resulting in four deaths and a trip to the other side. Through his book, In Search of a River, Jim shares his inspiring story to help others understand life as well as our roles and responsibilities in completing our earthly God job.
Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV. For more information, please call 304-325-3943.
Nominations open for volunteer and service awards
RICHMOND, VA – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period began on Monday, April, 18, 2022, and ends at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 17, 2022. Individual honors will be awarded in the categories of youth, young adult, senior and adult volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses and corporations.
Go to https://virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/ to nominate a person or group or to receive more information. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. If you have additional questions about the Governor’s Volunteerism Awards, email your inquiries to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.
