BSC searching
for class of 1972
BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College Alumni Association is seeking 1972 graduates from Bluefield State College to honor at the 2022 Commencement Exercise for Bluefield State College.
Since 1988, this has become an annual celebration at each commencement exercise. A highlight of the celebration has been the procession of the fifty-year class ahead of the current year graduates and the awarding of certificates to each class member by the president of the college.
If you are a 1972 graduate from Bluefield State college or graduated in the summer of 1971 and would like to participate in this memorable event which will occur on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Michell Stadium, Bluefield, Va. please contact: Bluefield State College Alumni Association officers: Jeanette B. Lee, Public Relations Chairperson (jeelee@earthlink.net) or Mildred Washington, Membership Chairperson (mhw31@hotmail.com).
CU announces Board
of Governors meetings
ATHENS — The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 15 at 5 p.m. via tele/videoconferenceat 6 p.m.
Members of the public wishing to join a BOG tele/videoconference meeting need to contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions. Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the University’s website: https://www.concord.edu/
AG Morrisey sets Mobile Office stops
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Area locations are:
• March 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – McDowell Commission on Aging, Inc., Welch Center, 725 Stewart St.
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
Concord U hosting FAFSA Fridays
ATHENS — Concord University is offering free, one-on-one help in completing the 2022-2023 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on FAFSA Fridays in the Financial Aid Office in Marsh Hall (Rm. 205) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Friday during March 2022.
Appointments are required and may be made at https://apply.concord.edu/portal/fafsa_friday
Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2020 tax records. For additional information please contact the Concord University Financial Aid Office at financialaid@concord.edu or 304-384-6069.
CU hosting Spring Preview day
ATHENS – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting Spring Preview Day on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Concord’s Athens campus. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center.
High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are invited to attend the informational session for an opportunity to meet members of the Concord community, learn about the admissions process and academic programs, tour campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in the dining hall.
To register for Spring Preview Day, please go to www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. There is no cost to attend.
MountainHeart hosting recruitment event
PRINCETON — MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral Program will host a Virtual Child Care Provider Training event for those interested in learning the steps to becoming a quality family child care home provider!
The virtual event will be held Monday, March 28, from 10:30am – 12:00pm. For registration information contact Kaitlyn Broyles, Provider Support Specialist, at 304-425-3669 or 1-800-738-8531.
4-H announces Winter Camp
ATHENS — “4-H Off the Grid” is the theme for Winter Camp being held Saturday, March 26 at the Concord University Science Building. Camp is open to youth 3rd grade and above.
We will start at 10 am and finish around 3:15 pm. Fun activities in science, nutrition, games and first aide are planned by youth just like you for the camp! Lunch will be at the cafeteria. Cost is free if pre-registered by March 21. However, we are collecting nonperishable food for those who are able to donate.
4-H members and those that would like to join the fun please register at 4h.zsuite.org or call the WVU Mercer County Extension Office at 304-425- 3079 for the registration forms. Those pre-registered with all paperwork completed will be free that day. Walk-ins will be $15.00.
Humanities Grant application is open
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serving West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities, is now accepting applications for their next round of mini-grants
Humanities Council mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. The mini-grant deadline is April 1, 2022.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact Humanities Council grants administrator Erin Riebe at (304) 346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
Sign language class planned
BEAVER — New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week basic sign language class on Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting March 31, 2022. The class will be offered online through Zoom video conferencing.
Students in the class will learn sign language vocabulary, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features, and students will have interactive practice during the class. Students will also learn about Deaf Culture and history.
Tuition is $100 for the six-week class, and registration is required by March 22, 2022. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
Tire Collection sites given
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting ongoing tire collection sites in:
• Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
• Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
