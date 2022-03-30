Appalachian Children’s Chorus performing at CU
ATHENS — The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Concert Choir will perform at Concord University on Tuesday April 26, 2022 for the Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point. There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending.
The choir, performing under the direction of Selina Midkiff and Christopher Brown, includes 21 choristers from the Charleston area. The ACC was named the official Children’s Chorus of West Virginia in 2003 by the Governor and Secretary of State.
The Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium Endowment is dedicated to the memory of Carl Azzara, a 1954 graduate of Concord, for his lifelong passion and dedication to being a pianist, musician and teacher. The intention of the fund is to provide educational opportunities in music for Concord students, faculty, staff and the community through professional presentations.
SWVCC dance
performance set
CEDAR BLUFF, VA — Southwest Virginia Community College’s School of the Arts will be hosting a dance performance featuring the Southwest Virginia Community College Dance Department opening for Richmond Ballet, The State Ballet of Virginia, on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in Southwest Virginia Community College’s Charles R. King Community Center in Cedar Bluff, Va.
“A Hymn Undone: An Appalachian Awakening” centers on Appalachian culture and the effects of the global pandemic on the local economy. Combining traditional Appalachian folk music with classical dance forms, choreographers/directors Olivia Ratliff and Regina Rice have created a dynamic experience that embraces the colorful traditions of Appalachia.
Richmond Ballet, The State Ballet of Virginia, presents three diverse works which highlight the versatility, dynamic energy, and intense emotion for which Richmond Ballet is known. The performance is free and is presented as special addition to the CART season with members admitted with their CART membership card. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Concord continues online tours for spring
ATHENS — Prospective students and those already admitted to Concord University are invited to “Zoom in on CU” a free virtual information session that gives students who cannot easily make it to campus for an in-person visit.
Hosted by Concord’s Office of Admissions, the sessions are conducted by admissions counselors and campus staff and cover a wide range of topics concerning life at Concord. During the session on Tuesday, April 5, current Concord students will answer questions from newly admitted students. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next session will be Tuesday, May 10, and will provide information for high school juniors who want to learn more about Concord. This virtual event is being held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To register and for more information on either “Zoom in on CU” event please visit www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. Participants will then be sent the Zoom address and further details.
Cumberland Plateau offering vaccination clinic
TAZEWELL, VA – Cumberland Plateau Health District will be offering free school required vaccinations on Thursday, April 14 at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy and on Wednesday, April 27 at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds to provide an opportunity for parents to get their child on track for their 7th and 12th grade school required vaccines.
Appointments are required for all clinics. Each clinic will be held from 4 to 6:30. Please make sure to register your child using the following link or by contacting your local health department for assistance. Cumberland Plateau Registration: https://redcap.link/cpapril22
School Required Immunizations:
● Diphtheria, Tetanus, & Pertussis (Tdap)- a booster dose of the Tdap vaccine is required for all children entering the 7th grade
● Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) Vaccine – All children are required to have a minimum of 2 doses of MenACWY vaccine. The first dose should be administered prior to entering the 7th grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering the 12th grade.
- ● Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine –A complete series of 2 doses of HPV vaccine is required for students entering the 7th grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the 7th grade
- after reviewing educational materials approved by the Board of Health, the parent or guardian, at the parent or guardian’s sole discretion, may elect for the child to not receive the HPV vaccine
Tickets on sale for Oak Ridge Boys
PRINCETON — The Oak Ridge Boys high-energy stage show remains the heart and soul of what they do best. This night will feature classic Gospel, Country, and Patriotic music on August 7, at 4 p.m.
The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids and many others. They’ve scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.
Tickets start at $43 and go on sale Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10 am. Call 304-425-5128 or www.chuckmathenacenter.org for more information.
State Fair celebrates “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven”
LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating the soon-to-be warmer weather on Saturday, April 23, with “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” a new family-friendly celebration at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
Set for 1 pm – 8 pm, “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” will feature a car show, live music, fair food, shopping, activities for kids, cornhole and disc golf tournaments. Tickets for this event will only be available for purchase the day of. Adults 11 and older will be $5 to enter, and children 10 and under are free.
Live entertainment throughout the day includes some hometown favorites; Seldom Free, Element of Us, The Half Bad Bluegrass Band, Cody Wickline, and Cody Clayton Eagle, who was recently seen on American Idol.
Registration is required for the tournaments and car show. Applications can be found on our website, www.statefairofwv.com, or by calling the office at (304)-645-1090. For more information or to get registered, please visit the State Fair of West Virginia website and look for Almost Summer in Almost Heaven tab.
Crab Orchard Museum hosts Quilted Easter craft
TAZEWELL, VA — Due to the popularity of our Quilted Christmas Ornament Workshop, the The Historic Crab Orchard Museum will host a No-Sew Quilted Easter Egg workshop Tuesday, April 5, from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.
Participants will be able to choose one of five fun designs: Purple Flower, Pink Bunny, Aqua Bunny, Butterfly & Flower, or the Beautiful Bird. These adorable 4 inch decorative There is a materials fee of $15 and pre-registration is required by going to: ;https://app.moonclerk.com/pay/4cy1n1d9rmsb
For more information call 276-988-6755
NRCS set local working group meeting
TAZEWELL, VA — The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in compliance with the Agriculture Act of 2018, issues a public notice of a Local Working Group meeting to review natural resource priorities for Fiscal Year 2022.
The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 please contact us for meeting location. The program is open to all interested individuals and groups concerned with the conservation of natural resources and associated programs and provisions of the Agriculture Act of 2018 (Farm Bill).
The meeting facilities are handicapped accessible. Requests for accommodations, including sign language interpreters, should be made one week prior to the event date.
More information may be obtained from Greg Meade, Tazewell County District Conservationist, at 121 Professional Drive, North Tazewell VA or 276 -385-6167.
