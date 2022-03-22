BU offering Pathways tuition program
BLUEFIELD, VA — Bluefield University’s Pathways tuition program assists undergraduate degree-seeking students in Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia to attain their higher education goals by providing half-price tuition.
Prospective students who are Pell Grant eligible based on their Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), reside within 45 miles of the University, and have a minimum GPA of 3.0 are eligible for Pathways. Virginia regional school districts included in the program are Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wythe. On the West Virginia side, school districts include McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming.
For more information, contact admissions@bluefield.edu or 276-326-4231.
Libraries offering Snuggle and Read program
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Preschool children, ages 2 to 5, are invited to pick up a snuggle and read to-go bag from March 22-March 24, 2022 at Craft Memorial Library or Princeton Public Library thanks to the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. for their generous donation that made this program possible. These free interactive bags include a blanket, stuffed animal, an assortment of books and a link to a free online story time.
Supplies are limited. Families must be registered to participate. Register by calling Craft Memorial Library (304-325-3943), Princeton Public Library (304-487-5045), or online at either library’s website. A form must be filled out for each child, ages 2-5.
If you have any questions, you may email mercerreadaloud@gmail.com or contact one of the libraries for more information.
Tree grafting
workshop set
TAZEWELL, VA — Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer a workshop on fruit tree grafting at Nuckolls Hall, Tazewell County Fairground, Tazewell, VA, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM to noon (registration starts at 8:45 AM). Cost is $12 (includes 4 apple rootstocks). Attendees should bring clean, sharp pruners. There will be a variety of apple scion wood available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.
This is an indoor program, so participants will be asked to follow any Covid safety measures in effect at the time of the program, in order to protect our participants, presenters, and employees.
Please call the VCE-Tazewell County Office (276-988-0405, then press “0”, or 276-385-1811) to register.
BSC, IBM sets
certification class
BLUEFIELD — Partnering with technology giant IBM, Bluefield State College is now offering training and certification in data science.
To learn more about the IBM badge certification opportunity at Bluefield State College, contact Dr. William Bennett, BSC Department Head of Computer Science by email: bbennett@bluefieldstate.edu or by phone: 304-327-4408.
BSC offering International Studies
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College Baccalaureate Degree in International Studies is accepting applications from students who wish to prepare for careers that are global in their scope. The new degree program was recently approved Baccalaureate Degree by the Higher Learning Commission and the WV Higher Education Policy Commission
Students will be prepared for careers in transglobal businesses, US government agencies like the US State Department, US Agency for International Development, and entities whose focus is worldwide geopolitical affairs.
For information about this new degree program, students can contact Dr. Sudhakar R. Jamkhandi at 304-327-4036 or by email to sjamkhandi@bluefieldstate.edu
Business After
Hours set
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Clinch Valley Physician Service and Bluefield FAmily and Special Care will be hosting a Business After Hours event to celebrate their grand opening at 1934 Leatherwood Lane in Bluefield, VA as an extension of Clinch Valley Health in Richlands, Va.
Enjoy an evening of food and beverages while networking with peers on Thursday, March 31, from 4 — 7 p.m. at their new location.
This location will provide orthopedic services to the Bluefield area by Family Nurse Practitioner, Kayla McCroskey and Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Walid Azzo.
Kindergarten registration dates scheduled
PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools have announced dates for the registration of incoming kindergartners for the 2022/23 school year as follows:
- March 28 — Princeton Primary School (last names A—M), Oakvale, Brushfork
• March 29 — Princeton Primary School (last names N-Z), Melrose, Glenwood
• March 30 — Mt. Valley, Lashmeet/Matoaka, Bluefield Primary
• March 31 — Athens, Montcalm, Spanishburg
• April 1 — Bluewell, Sun Valley
Any parent that has not received an appointment date/time from the school needs to contact the school directly. Students must have an appointment for registration. Please call 304-487-1551 for more information.
