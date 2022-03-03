Writing Workshop offered
PRINCETON — Join author Belinda Anderson in a new writing workshop called “Fun Fridays” offered by New River Community and Technical College. The three-week conference call workshop starts March 18. Anderson will present a variety of writing concepts, followed by playful prompts, to stimulate both new writers and practicing writers of both fiction and nonfiction.
“Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play” meets for three weeks at 10 a.m. on Fridays through an audio-only conference call. The workshop is open both to new and experienced writers. Tuition for the class is $75. The registration deadline is March 4. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course
DHHR extends LIEAP application period
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has extended the application period for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) until Friday, March 18, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-352-4431
BSC searching for class of 1972
BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College Alumni Association is seeking 1972 graduates from Bluefield State College to honor at the 2022 Commencement Exercise for Bluefield State College.
Since 1988, this has become an annual celebration at each commencement exercise. A highlight of the celebration has been the procession of the fifty-year class ahead of the current year graduates and the awarding of certificates to each class member by the president of the college.
If you are a 1972 graduate from Bluefield State college or graduated in the summer of 1971 and would like to participate in this memorable event which will occur on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Michell Stadium, Bluefield, Va. please contact: Bluefield State College Alumni Association officers: Jeanette B. Lee, Public Relations Chairperson (jeelee@earthlink.net) or Mildred Washington, Membership Chairperson (mhw31@hotmail.com).
CU announces Board of Governors meetings
ATHENS – The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) is announcing several meetings for the month of March 2022.
Four committees will meet by tele/videoconference on Tuesday, March 8: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1 p.m.; External Affairs, 2 p.m.; and Finance & Facilities, 3 p.m. The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 15 at 5 p.m. via tele/videoconference. The full board will convene at 6 p.m. on March 15 via tele/videoconference.
Members of the public wishing to join a BOG tele/videoconference meeting need to contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions. An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the University’s website: https://www.concord.edu/
Free Covid-19 clinic set
BLUEFIELD — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday, March 3 in Bluefield at John Stewart United Methodist Church, located at 102 Jones Street. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.
AG Morrisey sets Mobile Office stops
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Area locations are:
• March 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St.,
• March 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – McDowell Commission on Aging, Inc., Welch Center, 725 Stewart St.
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
Concord U hosting FAFSA Fridays
ATHENS — Concord University is offering free, one-on-one help in completing the 2022-2023 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on FAFSA Fridays in the Financial Aid Office in Marsh Hall (Rm. 205) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Friday during March 2022.
Appointments are required and may be made at https://apply.concord.edu/portal/fafsa_friday
Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2020 tax records. For additional information please contact the Concord University Financial Aid Office at financialaid@concord.edu or 304-384-6069.
CU hosting Spring Preview day
ATHENS – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting Spring Preview Day on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Concord’s Athens campus. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center.
High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are invited to attend the informational session for an opportunity to meet members of the Concord community, learn about the admissions process and academic programs, tour campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in the dining hall.
To register for Spring Preview Day, please go to www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. There is no cost to attend.
MountainHeart hosting recruitment event
PRINCETON — MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral Program will host a Virtual Child Care Provider Training event for those interested in learning the steps to becoming a quality family child care home provider!
The virtual event will be held Monday, March 28, from 10:30am – 12:00pm. For registration information contact Kaitlyn Broyles, Provider Support Specialist, at 304-425-3669 or 1-800-738-8531.
