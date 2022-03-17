BU presents Philemon
BLUEFIELD, VA — The Bluefield University Theatre Department will present the musical Philemon in Harman Chapel Auditorium March 24-26 at 7:30 pm and March 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance for adults and $5 for students and senior adults. Tickets are $12 and $7 at the door. Free admission for BU students, faculty, and staff.
Philemon is set in Antioch in the Roman Empire during the third century. The Christian church is on the rise and the empire is desperate to stamp it out. Cockian, a Greek actor and clown is arrested and while in custody he is approached to impersonate the Christian leader Philemon to flush out the true leaders of the church in Antioch. As Cockian, disguised as Philemon, comes to know the Christians and learns about their creed of love and grace, he realizes how empty his old life has been.
To make reservations visit the BU theatre ticketing site at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/bluefield-university-theatre/philemon-55184.
Love Where You
Live disposal days set
PRINCETON — The Love Where You Live – Keep Mercer Clean campaign will host free garbage disposal dates throughout the month of April at various locations. Dates will be: April 2 and 9 at the Lashmet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School; April 13 at the Mercer County Landfill; April 16 and 25 at PikeView High School and Oakvale School; and April 30 at Spanishburg School
Items accepted will be: Accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, household items. Items not being accepted are: Gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint and chemicals, tires, and motor oil. Recyclables will also be accepted including: Aluminum cans, other metals, plastics #1 and #2, paper and cardboard.
The Mercer County Landfill, located on Shelter Road in Princeton, will also host special disposal drop off days. On April 6 will be Mattress Disposal Day for residential customers only. April 20 has been designated Free Electronics Disposal Day that will allow residents to dispose of computer towers, remote controls, cell phones, network switches, and any other electronic devises for disposal. Finally, April 27 is Cardboard recycling day. There will also be free tire disposal dates on April 1 and 15 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. All tires must be off the rim.
Craft Clubs for
TCPL system set
TAZEWELL, VA — Tazewell County Public Libraries will hold Craft Club meetings starting March 21 for children from kindergarten through fifth grade.
The Pocahontas Library will host their club meetings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at their location on Centre St. Richlands Library, located at 102 Suffolk Ave., will host their craft club meetings on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m. Tazewell Library, located on Main St. in Tazewell, will hold their club meetings at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Bluefield, VA Library, located at 108 Huffard Dr., holds their 5D Diamond Art painting club meetings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.
Call the individual libraries for additional information.
Wythe-Bland Career
Fair seeing businesses
WYTHEVILLE, VA — The Wytheville-Bland Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the VA Employment Commission, Wythe Co. and Bland Co. Public Schools, Wytheville Community College and People, Inc., will host the 2022 Wythe/Bland Career Fair April 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.
Organizers are now looking for businesses to register for the opportunity to connect with area job seekers. Special priority will be given to Wythe and Bland County businesses that register. To register or for more information contact register@wytheida.org or go to www.madewythepride.org/job-fair
Dan Lerner
speaking at Concord
ATHENS — Motivational speaker, author, and strengths-based performance coach Dan Lerner will speak at Concord University on Wednesday, April 6 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Main Auditorium.
Lerner currently teaches the Science of Happiness at New York University, one of the school’s most popular undergraduate courses. A positive psychologist, he has co-authored the book U Thrive: How to Succeed in College (and Life). Following his main presentation, he will participate in a breakout session with GEAR UP students beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The general public is invited to join the campus community in attending Lerner’s upcoming Concord presentation at no charge.
BU offering Pathways tuition program
BLUEFIELD, VA — Bluefield University’s Pathways tuition program assists undergraduate degree-seeking students in Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia to attain their higher education goals by providing half-price tuition.
Prospective students who are Pell Grant eligible based on their Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), reside within 45 miles of the University, and have a minimum GPA of 3.0 are eligible for Pathways. Virginia regional school districts included in the program are Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wythe. On the West Virginia side, school districts include McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming.
For more information, contact admissions@bluefield.edu or 276-326-4231.
Libraries offering Snuggle and Read program
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Preschool children, ages 2-5, are invited to pick up a snuggle and read to-go bag from March 22-March 24, 2022 at Craft Memorial Library or Princeton Public Library thanks to the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. for their generous donation that made this program possible. These free interactive bags include a blanket, stuffed animal, an assortment of books and a link to a free online story time.
Supplies are limited. Families must be registered to participate. Register by calling Craft Memorial Library (304-325-3943), Princeton Public Library (304-487-5045), or online at either library’s website. A form must be filled out for each child, ages 2-5.
If you have any questions, you may email mercerreadaloud@gmail.com or contact one of the libraries for more information.
Tree grafting workshop set
TAZEWELL, VA — Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer a workshop on fruit tree grafting at Nuckolls Hall, Tazewell County Fairground, Tazewell, VA, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM to noon (registration starts at 8:45 AM). Cost is $12 (includes 4 apple rootstocks). Attendees should bring clean, sharp pruners. There will be a variety of apple scion wood available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.
This is an indoor program, so participants will be asked to follow any Covid safety measures in effect at the time of the program, in order to protect our participants, presenters, and employees.
Please call the VCE-Tazewell County Office (276-988-0405, then press “0”, or 276-385-1811) to register.
BSC, IBM sets certification class
BLUEFIELD — Partnering with technology giant IBM, Bluefield State College is now offering training and certification in data science.
To learn more about the IBM badge certification opportunity at Bluefield State College, contact Dr. William Bennett, BSC Department Head of Computer Science by email: bbennett@bluefieldstate.edu or by phone: 304-327-4408.
Bluefield State offering International Studies degree
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College Baccalaureate Degree in International Studies is accepting applications from students who wish to prepare for careers that are global in their scope. The new degree program was recently approved Baccalaureate Degree by the Higher Learning Commission and the WV Higher Education Policy Commission
Students will be prepared for careers in transglobal businesses, US government agencies like the US State Department, US Agency for International Development, and entities whose focus is worldwide geopolitical affairs.
For information about this new degree program, students can contact Dr. Sudhakar R. Jamkhandi at 304-327-4036 or by email to sjamkhandi@bluefieldstate.edu
