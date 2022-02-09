WVDE seeking partners for Summer Nutrition
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to help feed children and provide supervised activities this summer.
County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations are eligible to participate. Sites will offer an alternative to the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program that operate during the school year.
Organizations interested in becoming a 2022 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling (833) 627-2833. Summer sites will be announced in June 2022.
NAACP hosts virtual Black History celebration
PRINCETON — the Mercer County Branch of the NAACP invites the community to their virtual Black History Month kick off celebration Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The celebration will focus on the remarkable life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and will feature speaker Reverend Ron English, Interim Minister in Charleston, and Consultant in healing and restorative justice.
Because of the current pandemic, they have decided to hold the observance and scholarship fund raiser via the Zoom platform. Donations to the scholarship fund would be most appreciated, however all are welcome to join in the celebration.
For more information contact Rev. Charles Collins, Sr., President of the Mercer County Branch of the NAACP at collinscharles452@gmail.com
Nominations for Gov.’s Arts Awards now open
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards. This biennial awards program celebrates the best of the Mountain State by recognizing artists, art educators, and arts organizations whose contributions to the state’s arts community provide vital examples of how important the arts are to West Virginia and its residents.
The Governor’s Arts Awards include 11 categories with individual and organizational components. Nominees must be residents living in West Virginia and organizations based, or doing the majority of business, in the state. Nomination forms and complete descriptions of award categories are available online at https://bit.ly/GovArtsAwards2022.
All nominations must be submitted to the State Arts Office by Feb. 18, 2022. Mail nominations to Governor’s Arts Awards Nomination, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25305 or email nominations to Paul.R.Neil@wv.gov with the subject line Governor’s Arts Awards Nomination. For more information contact the State Arts Office at (304) 558-0240.
Free fruit tree
pruning class offered
TAZEWELL, VA — Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer a free presentation on pruning fruit trees at Nuckolls Hall on the Tazewell County Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 19, at 1 p.m. This is an indoor program, so participants will be asked to wear face masks and maintain safe distancing throughout the session, in order to protect our participants, presenters, and employees.
Please call the VCE-Tazewell County Office (276-988-0405, then press “0”, or 276-385-1811) to register.
Griffith sets Traveling Office dates
RICHMOND, VA. — Staff with Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District will be available at the following area locations during the month of February.
• February 10:
Town of Pearisburg Council Chambers: 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
• February 15:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Town of Grundy Offices: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
• February 17:
American Legion Building, Tazewell: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
• February 24:
Town of Bluefield, VA Council Chambers: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Bland County Courthouse: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.
4Pals sets audition times
BLUEFIELD — 4PALS Productions will hold open auditions on Wednesday, February 9 at 6 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center. The auditions are for an exciting, new play written by Vain Colby “Miles From Home.” Seeking 10-17 year old boy or girl and three adult women. Roles are open to people of any racial or ethnic background. Script provided for a cold read. Call 304-589-0339 for more information.
Preservation Development Grant apps now being taken
CHARLESTON – Applications are now available for matching historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31, 2022.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or Certified Local Governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria is available at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/ or contact Christy Moore, grants coordinator for the SHPO, at (304) 558-0240 or Christina.J.Moore@wv.gov.
Advanced beekeeping classes set
Agriculture and Natural Resources for Virginia Cooperative Extension-Tazewell County Office, announces the following free classes for Advanced Beekeeping will be held through the end of February, 2022.
• Thursday, February 10, Phil Blevins, Extension Agent will host Preparing Hives for Spring and Summer at at 6:00 pm at Southwest Virginia Community College, Dellinger Hall, Room 118
• Thursday, February 17, Ben Templeton, VDACS Bee Inspector will host Hive Inspection and Health, Keeping Bees Healthy in VA at 6 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Community College, Dellinger Hall, Room 118
• Thursday, February 24, James Wilson, VA Tech Apiculturist, will host Honey Bee Diseases & Treatment at 6 p.m. at the VCE-Tazewell County Office, located at 2860 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell, VA.
