Resource Fair set
OAKVALE — The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities will host a Resource Fair on February 18 at the Kellysville Church of God in Oakvale from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Coalition, along with Southern Highlands, will be available with a free food distribution, warm coats and blankets, as well as NARCAN kits and other vendor products, services, and information for members of the community in need. These resource fairs will be held monthly in under-served communities across Mercer County.
Elk viewing tour
schedule announced
GRUNDY, VA — The Elk Viewing Tour schedule for 2022 in Buchanan County has been released jointly by the Breaks Interstate Park and Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, who coordinate the tours with the Southwest Virginia Sportsmen, the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
The groups will again offer a spring and a fall viewing tour schedule. The spring schedule runs March 5 through May 15; and the fall schedule runs August 20 through October 29. Booking for the tours opened Monday both through the Breaks Park and Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure. Tour numbers are limited due to bus seating, The fee to take part in the tours is $35 for adults and $20 for those aged 12 and younger. The fee includes a light boxed supper and a bottle of water.
Tours may be booked through www.sgadventures.com on the events page, under elk viewing; or by calling the park at 276-865-4413, ext. 3201, or by calling Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure at 276-244-1111.
Murder mystery
dinner theater set
ATHENS — The Concord University Foundation and the CU Theater Department will host a murder mystery dinner and silent auction Saturday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Theater
The cost for this event is $50 per guest. Tables can also be sponsored. Visit concord.edu/mystery to purchase tickets or sponsorships. All proceeds benefit the Foundation’s Seat for U Theater Renovation Project, scheduled to launch summer of 2022. Masks are required in all campus buildings. Check concord.edu/backtocampus for updates to this policy.
WVDE seeking partners for Summer Nutrition program
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to help feed children and provide supervised activities this summer.
County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations are eligible to participate. Sites will offer an alternative to the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program that operate during the school year.
Organizations interested in becoming a 2022 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling (833) 627-2833. Summer sites will be announced in June 2022.
Covid Clinic set
CHARLESTON — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday, February 3 in Bluefield, at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
Morrisey sets Mobile Office locations
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
The only local stop for the mobile office will be on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McDowell Public Library, located at 90 Howard St. in Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
