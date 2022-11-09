Annual WISE fashion show slates return
BLUEFIELD — WISE Women’s Center will be hosting their much anticipated and not to be missed Fashion with Passion Annual Style Show at the Bluefield Arts Center on Saturday, November 12th, from 7 to 9 pm.
This charity fundraiser will be hosted in honor of WISE board member, Michele Farley Kormendy and will include a fashion show featuring the best in trending looks from area boutiques and modeled by local supporters.
Attendees of this event will be treated to two style show sets from area boutiques, a silent auction, and entertainment by Starz Dance Academy, with light refreshments during intermission. Tickets are limited and are available now; individual tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling (304) 324-5809 or on our website – www.wisewomenscenter.org and our social media page on Facebook.
Poet to read at CU
ATHENS — Concord University is excited to welcome poet Sara Henning to campus as part of the June Elizabeth Tate Memorial Author Series.
On Tuesday, November 15 at 4 p.m. in the State Room, located on the second floor of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center, Henning will read from her latest book of poetry, Terra Incognita.
Following the reading, there will be time to meet the author.
