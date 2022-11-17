Drop off points for open
BLUEFIELD — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.
Locally, drop off points are located at Johnston Chapel Baptist Church, 984 Halls Ridge Rd. in Princeton; Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2005 Washington St. in Bluefield; Richlands Presbyterian Church, 131 2nd St. in Richlands, VA; Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4192 Pine Grove Bunker Hill Rd. in Lindside; and Pembroke Christian Church, 519 Snidow St. in Pembroke.
JROTC Blood Drive scheduled
MONTCALM — Montcalm HS JROTC will conduct the second blood drive of the school year this Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The goal of the JROTC is to host 4 drives and collect 40 units of blood from each.
Bridge design and build contest begins
CHARLESTON — The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19.
The contest pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.
Every student who makes it to the finals receives $100. First place winners take home $500, second place winners receive $400, and third place winners get $300. Every student who participates in the contest gets a free BridgeWalk tour for themselves and their families.
Students have until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to register, download their bridge design software and submit their bridge design. To register, download bridge design software, or find out more about the contest, visit https://wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.