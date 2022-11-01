Pastor anniversary set
WOLFE — Laurel Creek Baptist Church in Wolfe will celebrate the 40th pastoral anniversary of Rev. James C. Green on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
Elder Donna Jackson, Pastor of Uprising Chapel UHC will be the guest speaker.
Food City begins holiday food drives
Abingdon, Va. — Food City is preparing to kick-off their annual food drives to benefit local hunger relief organizations.
The fifth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive awill be held Beginning November 2nd and continuing through December 31st, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations.
Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.
9th District announces traveling office hours
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following area locations during the month of November. Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and seven independent cities of the 9th District. In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.
Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
• November 10:
Town of Pearisburg Offices: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
• November 15:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Grundy Offices: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
• November 17:
American Legion Building, Tazewell: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
• November 29:
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Bland County Courthouse: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
AG Morrisey schedules Mobile Office stops
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Area events are as follows:
• Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall
• Nov. 16: 11 a.m. to noon – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
‘Living the Dream’ nominations accepted
CHARLESTON — Members of the public are invited to nominate candidates for the 2023 “Living the Dream” Awards, sponsored by The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission. Completed nomination packets for individuals or organizations must be postmarked before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Completed nomination packets can be delivered by U.S. Postal Service, email, or fax.
Awards include:
• The Advocate of Peace Award: This award honors a person who has been an advocate of social change in a non-violent way.
• The Sharing of Self Award: This award recognizes a person who has rendered service to others in the public or private sector.
• The Human and Civil Rights Award: This award recognizes a person who has been actively involved in the pursuit of equality for others and is an advocate for social change.
• The Scholarship Award: This award honors a person who has made significant contributions in the area of education.
• The Governor’s Living the Dream Award: Given to a person who best exemplifies all the characteristics of justice, scholarship, sharing of self, human and civil rights, and advocacy of peace. The recipient must have a recognizable sense of civic awareness and public service.
Send completed nominations and supporting information to:
Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission, “Living the Dream” Awards, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Building 1, Room 9R, Charleston, WV 25305
More information and nomination forms available at minorityaffairs.wv.gov/MLKCommission/DREAM_AWARDS
Race Against Hunger campaign kicks off
ABINGDON, VA – Food City has kicked off their annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a substantial amount of money for local hunger relief organizations. This year’s program will begin on November 2nd and continue through November 29th. Customers are invited to make a $1, $3, or $5 contribution as they checkout or round up their order total to the next dollar amount. Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway, or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
