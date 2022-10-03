MC Dems set executive committee slates meeting
PRINCETON — The next Mercer County Democratic Executive Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30pm at our Democratic Headquarters located at 1109 Mercer Street, Princeton.
All Democratic Party meetings are open to the public. For more information contact Robi Ofsa at 304 920-9493 or email Robert.ofsa.wv@gmail.com.
Wade Center to offer NIP credits
BLUEFIELD — The West Virginia Development Office (WVDO) has granted the Wade Center in Bluefield state tax credits to distribute to individuals and businesses who make gifts of $500 or more. The donors receive half the amount of their gift back as state tax credits that can be applied to personal or business taxes.
Contributions can be in the form of cash, personal property, real estate, stock and in-kind professional services. The latter services must be performed by a lawyer, accountant, West Virginia-licensed architect, doctor or other state-licensed medical professional (nurse, physician’s assistant, etc.). These services account for up to 25 percent of the total contribution by an individual. In other words, the person providing the services must also make a cash, property or stock contribution equal to three times his or her in-kind donation.
For more information on the Wade Center and the benefits of NIP tax credits, please call Karen Harvey at 304-323-3777. Checks can be mailed to the Wade Center, PO Box 777, Bluefield, WV 24701.
WIC schedules Trunk or Treat
PRINCETON — The Mercer County WIC and its community partners will be hosting a Trunk or Treat for little ones to attend on Thursday, October 27, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees do not have to be a WIC participant to attend, but the event is geared toward the very young — up to age 5 or 6. Older siblings are welcome.
Santa returns to CMC
PRINCETON — The Chuck Mathena Center welcome Mr. and Mrs. Claus back to town, so get your wishlist ready! On December 3 at either 9 a.m. or Noon, step inside a winter wonderland and enjoy a filling and delicious catered breakfast, activities with Mrs. Claus, entertainment throughout the morning, and of course a visit with Santa Claus himself!
Each child will receive a digital photo and a special gift from Santa. Tickets are $25. Please register with all members of your party for guaranteed seating. All persons, young and old, need a ticket. Seats of 2-4 will be with another party. Seats of 6-8 will have their own table. Seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis.
Call the CMC Box Office at 304-425-5128 or go to chuckmathenacenter.org/ and reserve your space now.
Take-home lunch for Veterans to be offered
BLUEFIELD — The Friends of Craft Memorial Library and the Bluewell Woman’s Club would like to honor our nation’s veterans with take-home lunches for area veterans and their immediate family on Tuesday, October 18, between Noon and 1 pm at Craft Memorial Library. Participants may stay in their vehicle and volunteers will bring their prepared lunch to them.
Space is limited and participants must be registered to receive a meal. Veterans need to register by Friday, October 14. Register in person at the library, by calling 304-325-3943, or through our online calendar of events at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us.
Boys & Girls Club meeting to be held
BLUEFIELD — The community and media are invited to attend a meeting with the City of Bluefield and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia regarding establishing a club in Bluefield. Working together we can make Bluefield the greatest city in America. This meeting will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center, Wednesday October 12, 2022, beginning at 6:00 pm, and is open to the public.
Traveling Office for 9th District announced
CHRISTIANSBURG — Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the are locations during the month of October. Contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
• October 13:
Town of Pearisburg Offices: 9–10:30 am
• October 18:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10–11:30 am
Town of Grundy Offices: 1–2:30 pm
• October 20:
American Legion Building, Tazewell: 10–11:30 am
• October 27:
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers: 10–11:30 am
Bland County Courthouse: 1–2:30 pm
Tire Collection events scheduled
Charleston — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) wants to remind residents that the following counties offer ongoing tire collection events:
• Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
• Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
• Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill
Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
