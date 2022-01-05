BSC, Bluefield host Outreach meeting
BLUEFIELD — The community is invited to attend a meeting with the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College regarding a Community Outreach Program Wednesday, January 12, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Community Outreach Program is a program that will take place throughout the neighborhoods in Bluefield focused on building a stronger relationship between our great college and our wonderful citizens where BSC coaches will oversee their players assisting residents with projects such as lawn mowing, painting, fix-it repairs, and more.
We are asking residents that want to be involved to assist the City and Bluefield State College students build this program so we can better take care of each other and so we can better understand and focus on areas to help all our families that need help or assistance.
Postponed Nutcracker performance scheduled
PRINCETON — The Princeton Dance Studio will be performing “The Nutcracker” January 22 and 23 after postponing the original December performance.
The times of the performances will stay the same, 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively, and purchased tickets will automatically transfer to the new dates. Tickets are still available by calling the Chuck Mathena Center at 304-425-5128.
National Coal Heritage Area Seeking Grant Apps.
CHARLESTON — The National Coal Heritage Area Authority is seeking proposals for funding for eligible projects within the National Coal Heritage Area. Projects must be implemented within the following counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Wyoming and the Paint Creek and Cabin Creek watersheds in Kanawha and have matching funds available and be sufficiently advanced so they can be completed within a year.
The National Coal Heritage Area management plan identifies interpretive themes for the area which include: Business of Coal Mining, Working in Coal, The Company Town, Mining Technology and Crisis and Renewal. Each project must address at least one of the interpretive themes in some manner and could go across several thematic areas.
Deadline for first quarter mini and major grant applications is March 4, 2022 with future deadlines of June 3, 2022, September 2, 2022, and December 2, 2022 for mini-grants only. For more information and grant instructions call 304-465-3720 or email lhawkins@coalheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.