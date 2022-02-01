Beginning
Beekeeping Class set
TAZEWELL, VA. — A class for beginning beekeepers will be held at The Tazewell County Extension Office at 2860 Riverside Drive on February 5, from 10 a.m. to Noon. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be given a Beginning Beekeeping Manual, light refreshments and a certificate of completion.
Topics covered in the class include; Honey Bee Biology, Getting Started and Locating Bees, Honey Bee Diseases, Integrated Hive Management and Bee Keeping Equipment Needed.
The cost of the class is $25.00 and enrollment is limited to 20 participants. Payments, in the form of check, cash, or money order, will be accepted at the door. Pre-register by calling the Tazewell County Extension Office at 276-385-1811 which will guarantee you a seat and a Beginning Beekeeping Manual.
VFW searching
for Gold Star families
RICHLANDS, VA — The VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Va. is currently seeking assistance in locating Gold Star families in the area. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren.
If you know of a Gold Star family member, please email Pete Vance at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791 and leave contact information.
Honey Festival
Pancake Breakfasts set
RICHLANDS, VA — Cedar Bluff and Richlands United Methodist Churches are reaching out to the community as their part of the 10th Annual Winter Honey Festival. Cedar Bluff Church will host their Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, February 5, from 8 — 10 a.m. at Cedar Bluff Church. Richlands Church will follow up on Saturday, February 12 for the GRAND Exposition Breakfast also from 8 to 10 a.m.
The cost for the “all you can eat” Pancakes for your “Honey” is $8 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from your donation will go towards community mission projects. Join us for a great time of fellowship, and some good eating while supporting numerous opportunities in our community. For more information call (276) 245-7559
And don’t forget the GRAND EXPOSITION, Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richlands Police Department Complex in downtown Richlands, Virginia.
Weight loss organization sets meetings
KEGLEY — TOPS Club Inc.® (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), nonprofit weight-loss support organization, will meet weekly on Mondays at 6 p.m.at Shawnee Baptist Church, located at 3837 Beckley Road, Kegley. Your first meeting is free. For more information, contact Linda Bailey at 304-921-0801. To find a local chapter, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677.
Blanket drive scheduled
PRINCETON — Braley & Thompson, a StepStone Company, is hosting a Blanket Drive for Foster Youth in the Mercer and McDowell areas through Feb. 14.
New blankets of any size may be donated for youths in foster care at Hammer & Stain, the Princeton ResCare offices, Kroger, and Appalachian Coffeehouse in Princeton and at Goodson’s Grocery in Welch.
Resource Fair set
OAKVALE — The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities will host a Resource Fair on February 18 at the Kellysville Church of God in Oakvale from 1 – 4 p.m.
The Coalition, along with Southern Highlands, will be available with a free food distribution, warm coats and blankets, as well as NARCAN kits and other vendor products, services, and information for members of the community in need. These resource fairs will be held monthly in under-served communities across Mercer County.
