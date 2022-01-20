Capito requests
broadband feedback
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), launched a new initiative inviting West Virginians to share information on broadband challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their communities, as well as other feedback related to this issue.
West Virginians are encouraged to share their stories and experiences on a new webpage: capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories or contact any of Senator Capito’s offices here: https://www.capito.senate.gov/contact/office-locations
DAR hosts
monthly meeting
PRINCETON — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a light lunch on February 26, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Princeton. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179 or Carol Brewster at 304-913-5506.
Renewable Energy
program accepting apps.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced that the Department is making up to $10 million available to help people living in rural towns develop community renewable energy projects.
Eligible applicants to this program are Rural Energy Community Partnerships as defined in the REPP Notice of Funding Opportunity, Federal Register Notice and may be comprised of, but are not limited to: Non-profit entities; State and local entities; Tribal entities; Municipalities and other public bodies.
More information and application process may be found at www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/energy-programs/rural-energy-pilot-program
Traveling exhibition scheduled
TAZEWELL, VA — A “Museum on Main Street” Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition, in cooperation with the Virginia Association of Museums, will be presented at the Lucie Greever Gallery at the Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, Va. running January 22 — February 26.
The exhibit, titled, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” looks at the remarkable societal changes of the past century and how rural Americans have responded. This exhibition allows us to reflect on our community’s history, present, and future, and continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.
Commented
