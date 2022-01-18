Va. Lottery launches Thank a Teacher contest
RICHMOND — The Virginia Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA, launched its fifth annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest. All K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork for the chance to have it appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
Open through January 31, 2022, the art contest will accept submissions online at thankateacherva.com. Winners will be selected at three levels: elementary, middle and high school.
For more information about eligibility requirements, design criteria, prize structure and submission guidelines, visit thankateacherva.com.
Capito requests broadband feedback
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), launched a new initiative inviting West Virginians to share information on broadband challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their communities, as well as other feedback related to this issue.
West Virginians are encouraged to share their stories and experiences on a new webpage: capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories or contact any of Senator Capito’s offices here: https://www.capito.senate.gov/contact/office-locations
DAR hosts monthly meeting
PRINCETON — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a light lunch on February 26, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Princeton. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179 or Carol Brewster at 304-913-5506.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.