Tazewell Rotary sets Bean Luncheon
TAZEWELL, Va. — The Bill Deskins’ Memorial Bean Luncheon sponsored by the Tazewell Rotary Club will be held Oct. 29 from 11am -2 pm at the American Legion Building in Tazewell. Cost of a meal is $5.00. The menu is: pinto beans, slaw, cornbread, condiments, cake with “Rotary” caramel sauce and water.
Tickets are available from any Tazewell Rotarian or can be purchased at the door. Due to COVID concerns, this luncheon will be carry-out only. All proceeds will be used for community projects and scholarships.
Richlands FUMC hosts special event
RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands First United Methodist Church, located at 402 Suffolk Avenue, in Richlands, Va., is hosting “Refresh Your Soul,” on Sunday, November 14 during worship hour at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Jay Ferguson from Bluefield Va. First United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker and his wife, Kelly Ferguson, will bring special music. On Wednesday night, November 17, at 5 p.m. there will be a light supper. Rev. Ferguson will direct our focus toward transformation using a powerpoint presentation and question and answer session.
Richlands First United Methodist asks that attendees wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances. If you plan to attend the November 17 event at 5:00 p.m. please RSVP to the church office, (276) 964-4311 or to rfumc @verizon.net. Food service will be sensitive to COVID restrictions.
Concord UMC hosts GloryWay quartet
ATHENS — The GloryWay gospel quartet will conduct a free outdoor concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, at Concord United Methodist Church located on Vermillion Street in Athens. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be taken. Social distancing will be encouraged. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the church sanctuary.
GloryWay, based in Mansfield, Ohio, is the second in a four-part Fall Music Series sponsored by the church. The Martin Luther King Jr. Childen’s Choir is scheduled to perform on Nov. 28, and the Appalachian Children’s Chorus will sing in Athens on Dec. 11.
Red Cross in need of blood donations
BLUEFIELD — The American Red Cross is urging donors to make and keep appointments now and in the holiday weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
Those who come to give from Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video (restrictions apply) and in honor of the new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon (restrictions apply).
Local donation Locations include:
Athens:
11/11/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Concord University
Bluefield:
11/3/2021: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Bluefield State College
11/5/2021: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Mercer Mall
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Mercer Mall
Princeton:
11/2/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Karen Preservati Center
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Ramey Chevy Truck Building
11/23/2021: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Princeton Health and Fitness
Union:
11/12/2021: 10:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Monroe County Public Library
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
WV Delegates welcome Suddenlink comments
CHARLESTON — Delegates Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, and Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, are inviting residents to send complaints about the provider Suddenlink directly to them at cableconcerns@wvhouse.gov.
Linville recently announced he will lead a broadband caucus, open to legislators from both parties from both the House and the Senate. This group will ensure that not only are West Virginians’ connectivity concerns properly addressed, but also that the influx of federal money being directed to improve broadband serves its intended purpose.
West Virginians are encouraged to share concerns about customer service and billing problems as well as problems with service coverage.
Linville added that the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure has requested Suddenlink appear to present and field questions during a January meeting, which will include addressing many of the public’s concerns.
Craft Memorial invites Veterans to lunch
BLUEFIELD — In honor of our nation’s veterans, Craft Memorial Library , located at 600 Commerce St. in Bluefield,will distribute take-home lunches for veterans and their spouses on Wednesday, Nov.10 between 12 and 1 pm at Craft Memorial Library. Participants may stay in their vehicle and volunteers will bring their prepared lunch to them. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Craft Memorial Library and the Bluewell Woman’s Club
Space is limited and participants must be registered to receive a meal. Veterans need to register by Monday, November 8th. Register in person at the library, by calling 304-325-3943, or online at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us/eventscalendar.html.
