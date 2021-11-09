Food City
begin food drives
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Beginning November 3 and continuing through December 31, in area Food Citys, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $10 (plus tax) for their Fourth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100 percent of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.
In addition, the Race Against Hunger food drive will begin on November 3 and continue through November 30. Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3, or $5 contribution as they checkout or round up their order total to the next dollar amount. 100 percent of the proceeds raised will benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately 6 meals are provided for every dollar donated.
Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway, or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
Local store #852 is located at 1000 Leatherwood Lane in Bluefield, Va.
ACA open enrollment begins
WASHINGTON, DC — This year’s open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act health insurance is November 1st to January 15th. West Virginia residents can compare plans and apply for health insurance at www.healthcare.gov. Many individuals who purchase coverage through the Marketplace will also qualify for advanced premium tax credits, which will subsidize the cost of their monthly health care premiums, or may be eligible for other programs to help lower health care costs. People who already have a plan and need to re-enroll are encouraged to double-check the network and prescription drug coverage for any changes, and to update their information in case they qualify for any additional cost-savings.
New this year on the Health Insurance Marketplace is increased financial assistance made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which extends eligibility for ACA health insurance subsidies to people buying their own health coverage on the Marketplace who have incomes over 400 percent of poverty. The law also increases the amount of financial assistance for people at lower incomes who were already eligible under the ACA. Free in-person help is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com.
Ninth District Traveling Office hours set
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.– Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of November. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
Local stops are as follows:
Nov. 16:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Town of Grundy Offices: 1– 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 18:
American Legion Building (Tazewell): 10 – 11:30 a.m.
WVSO sets deadline for music fellowship
CHARLESTON — he West Virginia Symphony Orchestra invites all high school instrumental music students to apply for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship, a monitored and time-intensive training program for serious music students. December 17 is the deadline to apply for this program. The program is underwritten by a generous donation from Dr. N. Andrew and Amy Vaughan.
Selected fellows will sit alongside WVSO musicians during the second half of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic concert series and conduct personal research about the music performed. Fellows will also meet and interact with renowned guest artists, guest conductors, and WVSO Music Director Lawrence Loh. Candidates should be serious instrumental students in grades 9-12. Applications will be accepted for students playing the following instruments: harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, pitched and unpitched percussion, and piano.
Applications and more information about the fellowship program is online at wvsymphony.org/fellowship.
AG sets traveling office locations/hours
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist from his office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions at the following area locations:
Nov. 18: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Stewart St., Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.
WVDHHR hosting virtual forums
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting eight virtual public forums to allow residents to review and provide comment to the 2022 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.
Virtual public meetings will be held 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the following dates: November 9, 16, 18, 23, and 30 — December 7, 9, and 14
Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted during one of the eight public meetings. Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is required. Attendees can download and review a summary of the plan prior to the meeting. Those who are unable to attend can download the plan and provide online feedback. All feedback must be received by December 16, 2021.
City of Princeton holding Blood Drive
PRINCETON — The City of Princeton will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 29, from Noon — 4 p.m. at the Princeton Recreation Center gymnasium, located at 201 Morrison Dr. in Princeton.
Any eligible type “O”, “B-” or “A-” donor, please consider making a Power Red donation.
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Read Aloud WV sponsoring Science Kits
BLUEFIELD — Beginning November 9, Read Aloud WV of Mercer County in partnership with Craft Memorial and Princeton Public Libraries will hold an online Leap Into Science Light and Shadows program.
Participants may tune into Read Aloud WV of Mercer County’s Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/rawvmercer) or YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3vXWGKw) and follow along with some fun experiments. Mercer County families are invited to pick up a free Leap into Science Kit November 9, 10, and 12, at Craft Memorial Library or Princeton Public Library during regular business hours. One kit per family. Kits are available for the first 75 families registered.
Supplies are limited. Families must be registered to receive a kit. Register by calling Craft Memorial Library (304-325-3943), Princeton Public Library (304-487-5045), or online at either library’s website. A form must be filled out for each family. Email mercerreadaloud@gmail.com or contact one of the libraries for more information.
Shag Society hosting dance
BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Area Shag Society will host “Boogie Blast Dance” featuring The Sensational Cat5 band Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Herb Sims Recreation Center (City Auditorium), located at 1780 Stadium Dr. in Bluefield.
Tickets are $25 per person and includes a heavy hors d’oeuvres tray access. Bring your favorite snacks and beverages. Ice, soft drinks, and water will be available for purchase. Reserved seating for 8 is available through advanced ticket purchase. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and dancing will begin at 8 p.m. through 11:30 p.m.
For more information call Kay Robertson at 304-320-3408 or Bill Haver at 276-970-5780
Book signing set for Craft Memorial
BLUEFIELD — Join authors, George Erps and Joy Robinette, on Wednesday, November 10, from 11am — 2 pm at Craft Memorial Library as they sign their new book When Strolling through the West Virginia State Parks.
The authors, George Erps and Joy Robinette, both of whom devoted many years working at Bluefield High School, have spent many hours during their retirement visiting all the state parks in West Virginia. As a result of their travels, they have collaborated on writing a book about their journeys and adventures. Signed copies of their book will be available for purchase.
Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV. For more information, please call 304-325-3943.
RiverView High School presenting plays
BRADSHAW — River View High School in Bradshaw in McDowell County will present three one-act plays this month at the school’s theater department Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.
The feature presentation will be “They Shall Take Up Serpents,” by Garret Mathews, a former Daily Telegraph writer who penned scores of human-interest stories and columns about McDowell County from 1972 until 1987 while on the staff of the Bluefield newspaper.
“Serpents” is a comedy/drama about a wise-cracking elder of an Appalachian snake-handling church who becomes a mentor to a serious-minded young woman with a troubled past who is trying to decide whether or not to take up serpents.
Other shows offered by the school’s theater group are “The Funeral,” “Take Your Kids to Work Day” and “Driving.” The director is Donnie Smith, a longtime teacher and coach at River View High School.
There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit the school’s theater group in future endeavors.
Manchin selects Service Academy nominees
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced recently that he will nominate 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. This year, Senator Manchin is providing letters of recommendation to students who are seeking Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
Local students selected include:
Dustin Brewster, Princeton Senior High School — recommended to the United States Military Academy at West Point; and Keegan Elliott, of Mercer County, Active Duty Military Student — recommended to the United States Air Force Academy
Students who are offered admission will be announced individually in the coming months.
Bramwell hosts Historic Tour of Homes
BRAMWELL — The Bramwell Theater Corporation is thrilled to host their annual Holiday Tour of Historic Homes after a two-year Covid hiatus.
Visit Historic Bramwell Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. for a self-guided tour of the beautifully decorated Victorian homes. Come early as the homes will close promptly at 8 p.m. This year will also feature a decorated Main Street and a tremendous food line up featuring Casa Familia, The Honeycombe Cafe, and the Historic Corner Shoppe and Soda Fountain as well as the Train Depot and Blue Moon Gift Shoppe for unique gift ideas.
Tickets for the tour are $20 and are available a the Presbyterian Church in Town Central after 4 p.m.
BU presenting Musical Showcase
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University’s Music and Theater students will present a one-night ‘Musical Theater Showcase’ next Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Harmon Chapel.
Students will work with guest artist, Shaun Moe, who will work with students and local singers in an intensive 5-day workshop, to learn about elements of the Great American Musical Theater tradition. The Workshop Showcase is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.