ACA open
enrollment begins
WASHINGTON, DC — This year’s open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act health insurance is November 1st to January 15th. West Virginia residents can compare plans and apply for health insurance at www.healthcare.gov. Many individuals who purchase coverage through the Marketplace will also qualify for advanced premium tax credits, which will subsidize the cost of their monthly health care premiums, or may be eligible for other programs to help lower health care costs. People who already have a plan and need to re-enroll are encouraged to double-check the network and prescription drug coverage for any changes, and to update their information in case they qualify for any additional cost-savings.
New this year on the Health Insurance Marketplace is increased financial assistance made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which extends eligibility for ACA health insurance subsidies to people buying their own health coverage on the Marketplace who have incomes over 400 percent of poverty. The law also increases the amount of financial assistance for people at lower incomes who were already eligible under the ACA. Free in-person help is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com.
Holiday of Lights
sets opening night
BLUEFIELD — The community and media are invited to the 25th opening of the Holiday of Lights Festival, Thanksgiving Night, Thursday November 25, 6 p.m. at the Bluefield City Park. Our guest this year to flip the switch is Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.
The Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Kendall the arson dog, and Sparky to welcome visitors. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Enjoy the event from the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the park.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
Pet Haven offering spay/neuter rebates
FALLS MILLS, Va. — The Pet Haven Rescue Center is offering a rebate to anyone that has their pet spayed or neutered after November 1st. This offer is good for anyone in McDowell, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Buchannan counties.
To qualify for your rebate, you must submit a paid itemized receipt for the amount that you paid. The receipt must show Vet name and your name and address. Even if you use another program you can still apply for this rebate. Rebate will be made out to and sent to name and address listed on receipt. Pet Haven will refund up to $50.00 per animal. We do not pay for vaccinations.
Please submit all paperwork to Pet Haven Rebate, P.O. Box 24, Falls Mills, Va. 24613 Please allow 3 to 4 weeks for your rebate.
Annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony scheduled
BLUEFIELD – The community and media are invited to the City of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will take place Monday November 22, 2021. 5:30 pm at the tree near the “Tailyard” Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue with Mayor Ron Martin welcoming guests. Enjoy free hot chocolate, candy canes, and music by second grade students from Bluefield Primary. The event is free and open to the public.
Please note: The parking lot on Raleigh Street is closed, but street parking is available on Raleigh and Commerce Street.
WVSO sets deadline for music fellowship
CHARLESTON — he West Virginia Symphony Orchestra invites all high school instrumental music students to apply for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship, a monitored and time-intensive training program for serious music students. December 17 is the deadline to apply for this program. The program is underwritten by a generous donation from Dr. N. Andrew and Amy Vaughan.
Selected fellows will sit alongside WVSO musicians during the second half of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic concert series and conduct personal research about the music performed. Fellows will also meet and interact with renowned guest artists, guest conductors, and WVSO Music Director Lawrence Loh. Candidates should be serious instrumental students in grades 9-12. Applications will be accepted for students playing the following instruments: harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, pitched and unpitched percussion, and piano.
Applications and more information about the fellowship program is online at wvsymphony.org/fellowship.
WVDHHR hosting virtual forums
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting eight virtual public forums to allow residents to review and provide comment to the 2022 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.
Virtual public meetings will be held 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the following dates: November 23, and 30 — December 7, 9, and 14
Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted during one of the eight public meetings. Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is required. Attendees can download and review a summary of the plan prior to the meeting. Those who are unable to attend can download the plan and provide online feedback. All feedback must be received by December 16, 2021.
City of Princeton holding Blood Drive
PRINCETON — The City of Princeton will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 29, from Noon — 4 p.m. at the Princeton Recreation Center gymnasium, located at 201 Morrison Dr. in Princeton.
Any eligible type “O”, “B-” or “A-” donor, please consider making a Power Red donation.
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Manchin selects Service Academy nominees
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced recently that he will nominate 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. This year, Senator Manchin is providing letters of recommendation to students who are seeking Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
Local students selected include:
Dustin Brewster, Princeton Senior High School — recommended to the United States Military Academy at West Point; and Keegan Elliott, of Mercer County, Active Duty Military Student — recommended to the United States Air Force Academy
Students who are offered admission will be announced individually in the coming months.
Bramwell hosts Historic Tour of Homes
BRAMWELL — The Bramwell Theater Corporation is thrilled to host their annual Holiday Tour of Historic Homes after a two-year Covid hiatus.
Visit Historic Bramwell Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. for a self-guided tour of the beautifully decorated Victorian homes. Come early as the homes will close promptly at 8 p.m. This year will also feature a decorated Main Street and a tremendous food line up featuring Casa Familia, The Honeycombe Cafe, and the Historic Corner Shoppe and Soda Fountain as well as the Train Depot and Blue Moon Gift Shoppe for unique gift ideas.
Tickets for the tour are $20 and are available a the Presbyterian Church in Town Central after 4 p.m.
Vietnam Veterans holding annual Christmas Tree sales
PRINCETON — The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 will be holding their 17th Annual Christmas Tree sale beginning on Nov. 20 and running through Dec. 20, next to Grants at the Crossroads in Princeton.
The tent will be open 24/7 throughout the season.
Drop off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
BLUEFIELD — Area locations will soon open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 – 22, offering a curbside option. Operation Christmas Child delivers shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
In Princeton, the drop off site is at Johnston Chapel Baptist Church, located at 984 Halls Ridge Road. Drop off your shoebox gifts there starting Monday, Nov. 15 — Friday, Nov. 19 from Noon to 2 p.m. The location will also be open on the following dates: Nov. 20, 9 a.m. — Noon; Nov. 21, 4- 6 p.m.; and Nov. 22, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
In Bluefield, the drop off location is at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 2005 Washington Street. Drop your shoebox gifts there starting Monday, Nov. 15, — Wednesday Nov. 17 from 9 — 11 a.m. Additional days/times are: Nov. 20, 9 — 11 a.m.; Nov. 21, 12:30 — 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 22, 9 — 11 a.m.
Welch WVSP begins toy drive
WELCH — The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment would like to announce the start of our annual Christmas Toy Drive! We will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys from now through December 13. Toys can be dropped off at the Welch Detachment. If you would prefer to send monetary donations they will be used to purchase toys as well. ALL toys will be given out to local children in McDowell County. Mailing address is 850 Virginia Ave., Welch, WV 24801
DAR hosting open house member drive
PIPESTEM — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a brunch on December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Pipestem. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179. The Chapter will be accepting food donations for Mercer County Homeless Shelter.
Military contracting webinar offered
HUNTINGTON — Small businesses across West Virginia can learn about contracting opportunities with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps during a free virtual workshop December 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University.
The event is designed to educate small business owners and employees about procedures and guidelines for conducting business with these military branches and explain how to find upcoming contracting opportunities.
Register for the webinar at www.rcbi.org/navydec2021. For more information, contact RCAC’s Sommer Straight at sstraight@rcacwv.com or Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director at dscarbro@rcbi.org.
WISE seeking Baskets of Hope donations
BLUEFIELD — WISE (Women In Search of Empowerment) Women’s Resource Center is currently accepting donations to their Baskets of Hope 2021 drive to fill Christmas baskets for domestic violence shelters in Welch, Tazewell, Beckley and Wytheville.
Each year, WISE fills small clothing baskets or totes with: One size fits all leisure outfits, personal items, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, socks, chocolate Inspirational reading, and a generic toy for the children who are in the shelter and a small throw.
They are in need of 100 baskets at this time. If an individual or an organization would like to donate a basket or help deliver, bring your basket to our office before December 10 and help us give hope to those who will come to a shelter through the holiday with Christmas left behind.
For more information call 304-324-5809 or go to www.wisewomenscenter.org
