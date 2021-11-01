DST hosts vaccine clinic
BLUEFIELD — Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Bluefield Alumnae Chapter, in collaboration with the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will be coming to Bluefield Thursday, November 4, from 11 a.m. -4 p.m. at John Stewart United Methodist Church, located at 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, to hold another free walk-up clinic for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccines as well as testing and 1st & 2nd time vaccine doses. No appointment is necessary. Anyone who lives in Mercer or McDowell Counties are welcome. Children as young as 12 years old may also receive the vaccine.
Professional tea
luncheon scheduled
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce will host Women Inspiring Women Professional tea luncheon Thursday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Legacy Church, located at 2150 West Ridge Rd. in Wytheville. Reservations include a custom tea blending activity with Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, as well as tea sandwiches and sweet treats by Java Blend Cafe. Guest speaker is Dr. Kate Steiner on “Workplace Burnout Recovery”
Individual and table reservations are now available. Wear your best hat or facinator for a chance to win lunch for your office. Call 276-223-3365 or stop by the Chamber office or website, wwbchamber.com to place your reservations.
Food City begin food drives
BLUEFIELD, Va– Beginning November 3 and continuing through December 31, in area Food Citys, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $10 (plus tax) for their Fourth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.
In addition, the Race Against Hunger food drive will begin on November 3 and continue through November 30. Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3, or $5 contribution as they checkout or round up their order total to the next dollar amount. 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately 6 meals are provided for every dollar donated.
Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway, or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
Local store #852 is located at 1000 Leatherwood Lane in Bluefield, Va.
ACA open enrollment begins
WASHINGTON, DC — This year’s open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act health insurance is November 1st to January 15th. West Virginia residents can compare plans and apply for health insurance at www.healthcare.gov. Many individuals who purchase coverage through the Marketplace will also qualify for advanced premium tax credits, which will subsidize the cost of their monthly health care premiums, or may be eligible for other programs to help lower health care costs. People who already have a plan and need to re-enroll are encouraged to double-check the network and prescription drug coverage for any changes, and to update their information in case they qualify for any additional cost-savings.
New this year on the Health Insurance Marketplace is increased financial assistance made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which extends eligibility for ACA health insurance subsidies to people buying their own health coverage on the Marketplace who have incomes over 400% of poverty. The law also increases the amount of financial assistance for people at lower incomes who were already eligible under the ACA. Free in-person help is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com.
Ninth District Traveling Office hours set
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.– Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of November. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
Local stops are as follows:
Nov. 4:
Town of Pearisburg Offices: 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room: 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Nov. 9:
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Bland County Courthouse, Room 200: 1 – 2:30 pm
Nov. 16:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Town of Grundy Offices: 1– 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 18:
American Legion Building (Tazewell): 10 – 11:30 a.m.
WVSO sets deadline for music fellowship
CHARLESTON — he West Virginia Symphony Orchestra invites all high school instrumental music students to apply for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship, a monitored and time-intensive training program for serious music students. December 17 is the deadline to apply for this program. The program is underwritten by a generous donation from Dr. N. Andrew and Amy Vaughan.
Selected fellows will sit alongside WVSO musicians during the second half of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic concert series and conduct personal research about the music performed. Fellows will also meet and interact with renowned guest artists, guest conductors, and WVSO Music Director Lawrence Loh. Candidates should be serious instrumental students in grades 9-12. Applications will be accepted for students playing the following instruments: harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, pitched and unpitched percussion, and piano.
Applications and more information about the fellowship program is online at wvsymphony.org/fellowship.
AG sets traveling office locations/hours
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist from his office, will meet with southern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions at the following area locations:
Nov. 18: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Stewart St., Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.
WVDHHR hosting virtual forums
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting eight virtual public forums to allow residents to review and provide comment to the 2022 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.
Virtual public meetings will be held 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the following dates: November 9, 16, 18, 23, and 30 — December 7, 9, and 14
Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted during one of the eight public meetings. Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is required. Attendees can download and review a summary of the plan prior to the meeting. Those who are unable to attend can download the plan and provide online feedback. All feedback must be received by December 16, 2021.
City of Princeton holding Blood Drive
PRINCETON — The City of Princeton will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 29, from Noon — 4 p.m. at the Princeton Recreation Center gymnasium, located at 201 Morrison Dr. in Princeton.
Any eligible type “O”, “B-” or “A-” donor, please consider making a Power Red donation.
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Read Aloud WV sponsoring Science Kits
BLUEFIELD — Beginning November 9, Read Aloud WV of Mercer County in partnership with Craft Memorial and Princeton Public Libraries will hold an online Leap Into Science Light and Shadows program.
Participants may tune into Read Aloud WV of Mercer County’s Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/rawvmercer) or YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3vXWGKw) and follow along with some fun experiments. Mercer County families are invited to pick up a free Leap into Science Kit November 9-11, 2021 at Craft Memorial Library or Princeton Public Library during regular business hours. One kit per family. Kits are available for the first 75 families registered.
Supplies are limited. Families must be registered to receive a kit. Register by calling Craft Memorial Library (304-325-3943), Princeton Public Library (304-487-5045), or online at either library’s website. A form must be filled out for each family. Email mercerreadaloud@gmail.com or contact one of the libraries for more information.
CU hosting free FAFSA workshops
ATHENS – Concord University is participating in the statewide observance of College Application & Exploration Week – Nov. 1-Nov. 5, 2021 – by offering free, one-on-one help in completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid.)
Assistance in completing the FAFSA will be offered on Concord’s Athens campus Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 5, every half hour from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Appointments are required and may be made at the following link: https://www.concord.edu/Financial-Aid.aspx
For additional information about Concord University’s FAFSA Workshops, please contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email financialaid@concord.edu.
Concord Theater opens season
ATHENS – The Concord University Theatre Department is announcing two productions for the month of November. Both productions will take place in the HC Paul Theater on Concord’s main campus.
Tales of Suspense, will take place Nov. 4 — 6 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5, with Concord students, faculty and staff admitted free. These shows are for mature audiences.
Tales of Suspense features two psychological thrillers: an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s Tell-Tale Heart, written by CU student Jordan Simpson; and Specter written by Don Nigro and directed by Karen Vuranch, Two strange and spooky tales will leave the audience guessing.
The following week will feature Happily Never After: What Happens After “The End”, three comical short plays, directed by students, on the theme of what happens after a fairy-tale ends will be presented Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Please note that currently, face masks or face coverings are required for all individuals while in Concord University facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu. Reservations can be made by calling (304) 384-5275.
