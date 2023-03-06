WVSSAC Boys Regionals
Games played at satellite sites
Class AAAA
Wednesday, March 8
Region I
7 p.m. — Buckhannon-Upshur (7-17) at Morgantown (22-2)
7 p.m. — Wheeling Park (16-8) at Bridgeport (17-7)
Region II
7 p.m. — Spring Mills (15-8) at Jefferson (15-7)
7 p.m. — Musselman (12-11) at Hedgesville (19-5)
Region III
7 p.m. — Princeton (15-6) at George Washington (21-3)
7 p.m. — South Charleston (17-7) at Oak Hill (14-10)
Region IV
7 p.m. — Cabell Midland (13-10) at Parkersburg South (18-6)
7 p.m. — St. Albans (13-11) at Huntington (18-5)
Class AAA
Wednesday, March 8
Region I
7 p.m. — Hampshire (13-10) at Weir (15-9)
7 p.m. — North Marion (12-10) at Keyser (17-7)
Region II
7 p.m. —East Fairmont (21-3) at Elkins (15-9)
7 p.m. —Lincoln (10-14) at Fairmont Senior (23-1)
Region III
7 p.m. — Pikeview (11-13) at Herbert Hoover (17-6)
7 p.m. — Lewis County (12-11) at Shady Spring (20-3)
Region IV
7 p.m. — Nitro (11-13) at Scott (15-9)
7 p.m. — Logan (13-10) at Ripley (22-2)
Class AA
Tuesday, March 7
Region I
7 p.m. — Ritchie County (16-8) at Wheeling Central Catholic (13-10)
7 p.m. — St. Marys (15-8) at Williamstown (23-0)
Region II
7 p.m. — Petersburg (10-14) at South Harrison (22-2)
7 p.m. —Trinity (13-11) at Frankfort (12-11)
Region III
7 p.m. — Wyoming East (15-9) at Chapmanville (19-3)
7 p.m. — Liberty Raleigh (14-9) at Bluefield (17-7)
Region IV
7 p.m. — Poca (13-11) at Ravenswood (18-5)
7 p.m. — Wirt County (16-8) at Charleston Catholic (19-5)
Class A
Thursday, March 9
Region I
7 p.m. —Madonna (14-10) at Clay-Battelle (18-6)
7 p.m. — Tyler Consolidated (10-14) at Cameron (13-11)
Region II
7 p.m. — Tygarts Valley (11-13) at Tucker County (19-4)
7 p.m. — East Hardy (17-8) at Pendleton County (17-7)
Region III
7 p.m. — River View (11-13) at Webster County (17-7)
7 p.m. — Greenbrier West (9-15) at James Monroe (21-2)
Region IV
7 p.m. — Huntington St. Joseph’s (13-11) at Tug Valley (21-3)
Tolsia (13-10) at Wahama (16-8)
