2022 BDT Blitz

High School Basketball Review

Table of Contents

Bluefield Beavers................................4

Bluefield Lady Beavers.......................5

Graham G-Men.....................................6

Graham G-Girls....................................7

Princeton Tigers..................................8

Princeton Lady Tigers.........................9

PikeView Panthers.............................10

PikeView Lady Panthers....................11

Montcalm Generals............................12

Montcalm Lady Generals..................13

MCA Cavaliers....................................14

MCA Lady Cavaliers..........................15

Richlands Blue Tornado....................16

Richlands Lady Blue Tornado..........17

Mount View Golden Knights.............18

Mount View Lady Golden Knights ...19

River View Raiders.............................20

River View Lady Raiders....................21

James Monroe Mavericks..................22

BDT Bounce 2022

A product of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, a CNHI newspaper.

Publisher: Fred Scheller

General Manager: Terri Hale

Editor: Samantha Perry

Cover Design: CNHI

Sports Editor: George Thwaites

Staff Photographer: Jessica Nuzzo

BDT Bounce Sports Staff Contributors

sports@bdtonline.com

George Thwaites, Sports Editor

Contributing writers

Tom Bone III

Contributing photographers

Emily Ball, Eric DiNovo, Roger Shrewsbury

Additional Thanks to Gary Fauber of The Register Herald for his and his staff’s help during this and preceding seasons, as well as all the head coaches, assistant coaches, athletic directors and adminstrators who helped to make this publication possible.

