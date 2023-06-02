By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
West Virginia will receive $1.5 million as part of a national settlement involving a lawsuit with Indivior Inc., the maker of Suboxone.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Friday, saying the total national settlement was $102.5 million.
Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction in adults and the lawsuit alleged the company used illegal tactics to try to preserve its monopoly for the drug.
“Companies should not resort to improper means to control the market, all the while hurting consumers,” Morrisey said. “Competition is the driving force in a free market economy, and those who resort to improper means will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.”
Morrisey said that in 2016 the bipartisan coalition of states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc, alleging the company used illegal tactics to “switch the Suboxone market from tablets to oral film form (that dissolves under a patient’s tongue) while attempting to destroy the market for tablets, in order to preserve its drug monopoly — in 2009, generic manufacturers were poised to begin selling their own pills.”
The coalition argued the alleged unlawful conduct squelched the market for generic Suboxone tablets which were set to enter the market.
This conduct allowed Indivior time to switch the market to its brand name film.
Morrisey said the agreement also stipulates that Indivior is required to comply with negotiated injunctive terms that include disclosures to the states of all citizen petitions to the FDA, introduction of new products, or if there is a change in corporate control, which will help the states ensure that Indivior refrains from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.
The neighboring Commonwealth of Virginia will also receive $1.5 million.
”It is no secret that Virginia has been and continues to be hit hard from the opioid epidemic,” said Virginia AG Jason Miyares. “My office has been relentless in holding big pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role. But it is not just companies producing opioids that are trying to benefit from Virginians’ suffering. Indivior attempted to monopolize suboxone – a drug used to treat opioid addiction – to continue to line their own pockets. It’s wrong, and I’m glad we were able to put a stop to it.”
