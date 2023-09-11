West Virginia American Water Company issued a precautionary boil water advisory Monday for approximately 40 customers on Stadium Drive between Wildwood Drive and Ferndell Avenue, Westmoreland Avenue, Lowe Street and 90-102 Bryant Street in Bluefield.
The advisory follows a main break which crews are working to repair as quickly as possible. The company says service should be restored by 4 p.m.
Once service is restored, affected customers should still boil their water before consumption until further notice.
