West Virginia American Water Company issued a precautionary boil water advisory Monday for approximately 40 customers on Stadium Drive between Wildwood Drive and Ferndell Avenue, Westmoreland Avenue, Lowe Street and 90-102 Bryant Street in Bluefield.

The advisory follows a main break which crews are working to repair as quickly as possible. The company says service should be restored by 4 p.m.

Once service is restored, affected customers should still boil their water before consumption until further notice.

