GREEN VALLEY — Wednesday’s meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health saw the board make a decision on the location of a medical marijuana facility.
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said approval of the location of the facility in question which seeks to open at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Bluefield-Princeton Road in the former Paradise Spas location had been passed from the MCBOH to the Mercer County Commission and back since it was brought before the former in February.
Board Vice Chair Stacey Hicks said “We’re being asked to make a decision which, in my opinion, breaks federal law.”
He added that Senate Bill 12, passed last year, gave county commissions authority to change decisions made by county boards of health which they did with the mask ordinance.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, the board’s legal adviser, said he wasn’t sure that SB-12 applied in the current situation.
“Your approval is one of nine to 10 factors involved in such a decision. The board is required by the state to make a decision,” he said.
On motion of Dr. Daniel Wells and a second by Nicole Coeburn with an added vote by Robb Williams, the board approved the location. Hicks and Maxwell voted no.
Maxwell said the board had approved a new administrator for the Mercer County Health Department. The new administrator will be announced in April after all the candidates have been notified.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
