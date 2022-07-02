CHAPEL HILL, N.C.— The Appalachian League announced that Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner (Morehead State) and Burlington’s Trey Cooper (NC State) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Month of June, respectively.
Feltner hit .372 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 24 games played for the Bluefield Ridge Runners in June. Feltner finished the month 35-for-94 with a .436 OBP, .543 SLG, and a .979 OPS. He also added four doubles, 22 runs scored, nine walks and went 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts. Feltner leads the Appalachian League with 35 hits and 51 total bases.
He is also among the league leaders in AVG (2nd), RBI (T2nd), home runs (T4th), and runs scored (T5th). Feltner is the only player in the league with at least 20 RBI and 20 runs scored. Feltner has 10 multi-hit games and one five-hit game, he also has six multi-RBI games.
On June 13 and June 14 at Princeton, Feltner had back-to-back games with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored. On June 22 at Elizabethton, Feltner went 5-for-6 with a solo home run and four runs scored.
The 20-year-old first baseman from Louisa, Kentucky just finished his sophomore season at Morehead State University. This past spring, Feltner hit .393 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 54 games for the Eagles.
Cooper appeared in five games (four starts) for the Burlington Sock Puppets in June, he went 2-0 with one save and did not allow a run in 20.0 innings pitched. The left-hander allowed just five hits, walked 14, and struck out 39.
Cooper leads all Appalachian League pitchers with at least 20.0 innings pitched with a 0.00 ERA and .076 batting average against, his 0.95 WHIP is third. His 39 strikeouts rank second in the league. Cooper is also the only pitcher this season with multiple double-digit strikeout games.
Cooper earned a save in his only relief appearance on June 3 in Pulaski, he struck out all six batters he faced over two perfect innings. Cooper earned his first win on June 23, he struck out 10 and did not allow a hit over 5.0 innings against Johnson City.
In his final outing of the month on June 30, Cooper pitched the first 5.0 innings of Burlington’s no-hitter against Pulaski, he struck out 12.
The 20-year-old from Randleman, North Carolina just finished his redshirt freshman season at North Carolina State University. He appeared in two games for the Wolfpack this spring.
