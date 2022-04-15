WINCHESTER, Va. — Christopher Newport University earned three of four major awards for College Division All-State Women’s Basketball in selections announced Thursday afternoon by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.

Bluefield University’s Kylie Meadows was named to the second team. Meadows was a first-team Appalachian Athletic Conference honoree this past season.

Senior Sondra Fan headlines these honorees by earning both Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors while Captains head coach Bill Broderick grabbed Coach of the Year accolades.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson, from Randolph College, rounds out the major honorees after earning the Rookie of the Year award.

CNU, which spent the majority of the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, had two of the five first team selections. Along with Fan, junior Anaya Simmons was named to the first team.

Katie Garrish (Southern Virginia), Olivia Weinel (Shenandoah), and Megan Horn (Washington & Lee) join the CNU duo on the first team.

Crenshaw-Patterson was named to the second team All-State and is joined by Randolph-Macon’s Catherine Kagey, Savannah Christensen from Southern Virginia, Kylie Meadows from Bluefield, and Natalie Terwilliger from Christopher Newport.

2022 VaSID All-State Women’s Basketball Team

VaSID Coach of the Year: Bill Broderick, Christopher Newport

VaSID Player of the Year: Sondra Fan, Christopher Newport

VaSID Rookie of the Year: Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson, Randolph

VaSID Defensive Player of the Year: Sondra Fan, Christopher Newport

First Team

Sondra Fan Christopher Newport

Katie Garrish Southern Virginia

Olivia Weinel Shenandoah

Megan Horn Washington & Lee

Anaya Simmons Christopher Newport

Second Team

Catherine Kagey Randolph-Macon

Savanna Christensen Southern Virginia

Kylie Meadows Bluefield

Natalie Terwilliger Christopher Newport

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson Randolph

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you