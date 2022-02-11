EMORY, Va. — After trailing by 16 at the half, the Bluefield University men’s basketball team exploded for 61 second half points en route to a 91-84 comeback victory at Emory & Henry on Thursday night.
The Rams’ Jermiah Jenkins led all players with 22 points, also sorting out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. Dylan Trent had 18 points and four rebounds off the bench for BU (15-9).
Brandon Shields scored 17 points and collected four boards, handing out two assists and Omega Stitt scored 12 points while dishing off three assists.
Gabe Brown scored 21 points to pace the Wasps (14-7) while Malcolm Morgan fired up 18 points. Kevin Grau had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assist off of the bench while former Grundy standout Cade Looney scored 11.
Malcolm Morgan and Patrick Antonelli added 10 points apiece for E&H.
Due to a positive COVID test during the pregame, the women’s game between Emory & Henry and Bluefield University was not played. It is unknown if the game will be rescheduled.
