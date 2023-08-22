BLUEFIELD, WV — Urban Edge Network has announced two featured Bluefield matchups for its 2023 -football kickoff weekend.
This season’s broadcast lineup starts on Friday, August 25 with a live broadcast of The Battle of the Bluefields — a storied high school football game that officially kicks off the 2023 Great American Rivalry Series.
The Friday night matchup of Bluefield High (West Virginia) vs. Graham High (Virginia) will be followed Saturday by a broadcast of the Bluefield University vs. Florida Memorial University game.
With a kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, Saturday’s collegiate contest will be the first official college football game of the season.
Celebrating its twentieth year, The Great American Rivalry Series showcases the country’s best high school football rivalry games. Since 1911, Bluefield High School (WV) and Graham (VA) have been competing on the gridiron in an annual border war known asw the Battle of the Bluefields.
Kicking off at 7:30pm ET this Friday from historic Mitchell Stadium, this year’s rivalry game can be watched on UEN’s HBCU Plus as well as SUVtv.
Mitchell Stadium will also host UEN’s college football season opener as Bluefield University hosts Florida Memorial University. Kicking off at 1pm ET on Saturday, August 26, the first college football game of the year the game will broadcast live on HBCU Plus and The Impact Network. Driven by Nissan, the Bluefield — FMU game broadcast will be delivered to over 70 million homes.
“Urban Edge Network is both proud and excited to kick off the 2023 college football season this weekend by nationally televising this exciting matchup. This game will be broadcasted in 70% of the country through our partnership with the Impact network. We are also providing viewers multiple options to watch on our HBCU plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS and Android.” Todd Brown, Co-Founder CEO, Urban Edge Network.
Ways to Watch
Friday, August 25: The Battle of the Bluefields as part of the Great American Rivalry Series
HBCU Plus:
https://watch.hbcu-plus.com/ or the HBCU Plus app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android
SUVtv: https://www.thesuvtv.com/gars
Saturday, August 26: Bluefield University vs. Florida Memorial University
HBCU Plus:
https://watch.hbcu-plus.com/ or the HBCU Plus app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android
Impact TV: https://watchimpact.com/directory/
