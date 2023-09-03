BLUEFIELD — Cordarius Gilmo rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns and the Bluefield University Rams held on for a 34-21 win over Campbellsville at Mitchell Stadium, on Saturday.
Nathan Herstich passed for 293 yards for the Rams (2-0), includilng a 48-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Lee to initiate scoring for Bluefield.
Riley Stubbs had field goals for 37 and 32 yards for the Rams, also going 4-for-4 on point-after touchdown kicks.
Cadence Lamp added a 5-yard touchdown run that put Bluefield lup 31-14 with 12:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Bluefield State 41, Livingstone 7
SALISBURY, NC — Jai’que Hart passed for 218 yards and five touchdowns and the Big Blue opened on the road with 41-7 win at Livingstone.
Justi Campbell had a 20-yard touchdown reception, Camp Taylor had a 24 yards TD catch, Khyon Smith had a 5-yard scoring catch, Per Wilder III had a 15-yard touchdown reception and Darius Thompson had a 4-yard TD catch.
Jahhdi Lofton added a 3 yard touchdown run.
