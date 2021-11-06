BLUEFIELD, Va. — Rob Littlejohn scored 23 points and the Bluefield University men’s basketball team went on to collect its first victory of the 2021-22 season, defeating visiting Truett McConnell 65-63 at The Dome Gymnasium, on Saturday.
Littlejohn also had six rebounds for the Rams, who trailed 34-32 at the break.
Brandon Shields had 12 points for Bluefield University, while Volante Carroll rounded up 11 rebounds. Jermiah Jenkins scored nine points and distributed five assists.
E.J. Smith scored 18 points to pace Truett McConnell. R.J. Bryant had 10 points and 15 boards. C.J. Brown had nine points, 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.