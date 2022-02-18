BRUSHFORK — The Mount View boys basketball achieved some timely self-respect with an upset of highly-touted Bluefield earlier this week.
On Friday night, the Beavers restored some of their own.
Caleb Fuller scored 22 points and Class AA, No. 2 Bluefield locked down its defenders and dominated the boards for a 55-27 win over the visiting Golden Knights at Brushfork Armory.
R.J Hairston scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Beavers.
Will Looney had seven rebounds for Bluefield and Fuller had five. Chance Johnson sorted out four assists.
Justin Haggerty scored 11 points to pace Mount View. Thomas Bell added six points.
