BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State University women’s basketball team took down Virginia State University 71-56 on Monday at Ned Shott gymnasium.
Essence Cowan led the scoring for the Big Blue with 14 points followed by Londen Coleman with 12 and Azariah Binford and Gabrielle Thomas with 11 apiece.
The Big Blue controlled the rebounding 40-37 with Katrina Davis and Dani Janutolo leading the way with eight boards apiece.
Bluefield State got off to a blazing start, hitting five consecutive unanswered 3-pointers to jump out to a 15-0 lead over the Trojans.
Virginia State scored its first points of the night at the 2:10 mark, closing out the first quarter with six points to cut the Big Blue lead to eight.
The Trojans struck first in the second quarter, but the Big Blue answered with back-to-back threes from Binford and Davis to extend the lead 21-9. The Trojans cut the deficit to seven with four minutes left in the second quarter, but the Big Blue closed out the quarter outscoring Virginia State 11-6 to take the 34-22 lead into half.
Midway through the third period, four foul shots from Aerihna Afoa and two from Rori Cox gave the Big Blue their largest lead of the night of 19. The Trojans cut the Big Blue lead to 17 with 38 seconds remaining, but a fastbreak layup from Janutolo took the Big Blue into the final quarter with the 52-33 advantage.
Three minutes into the fourth, the Trojans pulled within ten of the Big Blue. A trip to the line for Coleman with three minutes remaining extended the Big Blue lead back to 17. Despite the Trojans scoring the final points of the night, the Big Blue came away with 71-56 victory over Virginia State.
The Big Blue will host Salem University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
