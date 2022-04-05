RALEIGH, N.C. — The Bluefield State softball team split a doubleheader with Shaw University Tuesday afternoon, winning the first game 7-3 and dropping the nightcap to the homestanding Bears, 7-8
In the first game, the Big Blue got on the board first in the third when La’Naeyah Ayers scored on a passed ball. Calla Cooksey added the second run in the third off of Emma Crawford’s triple to leftfield. Crawford then scored the final run in the third on a passed ball.
The Big Blue (3-20) added two more in the fifth. Cooksey hit an infield home run and scored Ayers.
The Bears (2-20) added all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Madison Thompson (2-8) took the win for Bluefield State. She gave up three runs off of five hits in 5.0 innings of work.
Kylie Salazar scored on a passed ball in the sixth. The Big Blue added their final run in the seventh off a grounded out to shortstop by Savanna Mullins, and Maurincia Demmings advanced home.
In the second game, the Big Blue struck first in the first inning when Kennedy Warbritton stole third and went on the score on an error by the catcher.
Alexis Agnew grounded out to second base and advanced Calla Cooksey to home plate. Kylie Nelson hit a sac. bunt to advance Emma Crawford home.
The Bears added two at the bottom of the first. Cooksey tripled to rightfield for a two-RBI in the second, adding two more for the Big Blue.
The Bears had a big second inning, adding their final five runs. The Big Blue tried battling back but only added two runs in fourth.
The Big Blue will travel to Salem for a doubleheade on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.