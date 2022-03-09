BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield State softball team captured their first two wins after a 40 game losing streak in a doubleheader against Penn State Scranton, winning 15-0 and 10-0 Tuesday afternoon at Graham Recreational Park Field.
Kylie Salazar hit a two-RBI home run, her career first.
Kennedy Warbritton scored the first run for the Big Blue on a wild pitch from the Lions pitcher Olivia Simo. Caila Cooksey advanced to third. Cooksey quickly scored on the following wild pitch from Simo.
Emma Crawford added the final run in the first inning by stealing home plate. The Big Blue added three more in the third.
The Big Blue added their final six in the bottom of the fourth. Madison Thompson (1-5) took the win for Bluefield State. Thompson gave up no runs off two hits in five innings of work.
Alexis Agnew had the final hit in game one and singled to left field for an RBI. Bringing in Kylie Nelson for the final run of the game.
The first inning of the second game was scoreless for both the Big Blue and Lions.
The Big Blue struck first in the bottom of the second. Hannah Fisher singled in Maurincia Demmings. Fisher then scored off a field out RBI by La’Naeyah Ayers.
The Big Blue added their final eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Demmings stole home plate off a wild pitch from the Lions pitcher Olivia Shimo. Ayers tripled to the right-center for an RBI, bringing in Kylie Salazar.
Ayers then scored after Kaylee Sarver singled to second base. Sarver advanced to second off a throwing error from Lion’s defense.
Sarver scored off a single to center field from Kennedy Warbritton.
Kylie Nelson, Caila Cooksey, and Emma Crawford score the final three runs for the Big Blue.
Salazar (1-4) took the win for Bluefield State, tossing a five frame no-hit shutout.
