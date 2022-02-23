WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Marquez Cooper scored 33 points and the Bluefield State men’s basketball team beat Central State University on Wednesday night, 110-90.
Jordan Hinds scored 18 points, Desmond Freeman added 14 points while grabbing seven rebounds and Hirotaka Ohashi added 10 points while distributing four assists.
The Big Blue helped themselve on the charity stripe, shooting 12-for-17 on free throws.
Bluefield State will host Salem University on Senior Day. Feb. 26. Tipoff is set at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.