Bluefield State College has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Applied Sciences of Würzburg-Schweinfurt (FHWS), Germany, to promote student and faculty exchanges, collaborative faculty research, and information exchanges.
Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost and VP for Academic and Student Affairs, signed the MOU during a virtual ceremony attended by FHWS’s Senol Arslan, International Office Regional Manager International Cooperations North America; Dean Peter Myers; and, Professors Daniel Wimmer, Christine Bathelme, and Hannes Huttelmaeir.
Also present were BSC School of STEM Dean Dr. Jan Czarnecki; Chair of Mathematics and Sciences Dr. Dharshana Aracchi, and Chair of Computer Science Dr. Bill Bennett.
Theodor Schell, a former 2018 Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange student from Germany and currently at BSC as a study abroad student from the University of Applied Sciences of Würzburg-Schweinfurt, was the main advocate of this partnership. Theo is continuing his studies in electrical engineering technology at BSC and is a highly valued member of the College’s cross country team.
“When youth leaders like Theodor Schell take the lead in promoting such partnerships, we know the world will be in good shape well into the future,” remarked Provost Dr. Lewis.
Both institutions’ representatives who were in attendance agreed to engage in activities at the departmental level in the applied sciences, mathematics, engineering technology, computer sciences, business, including extracurricular activities of student organizations with an international focus such as Business Students without Borders, Rural Healthcare Services Students without Borders, Future Teachers without Borders, Rotaract, and Engineers without Borders-BSC Chapter.
