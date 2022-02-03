BLUEFIELD — A year ago, Bluefield State head football coach Tony Coaxum presided over Bluefield State’s first National Signing Day, during which time he welcomed the Big Blue football program’s first signing class in over 40 years.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Coaxum added 12 more players to the HBCU’s ambitious project of bringing competitive football back to Bluefield State.
“Signing day is always an exciting bit, but this year was really cool!
“This time last year we were excited to get the first group of young men to buy into our vision,” said Coaxum, who led the Big Blue to a winning season this past fall.
“This year we have young men who not only believe in what we’re building but have tangible things to grasp.
“Great start but we are far from done,” said Coaxum, who signed 10 newcomers on Wednesday and brought two more into the fold on Thursday.
The Big Blue had some luck bringing new pass-catchers into the program with four wide receivers and a tight end signing.
The wide receivers included Boots Mitchell (North Charleston, S.C..), Nakyin Harrell (Huntington), Khyon Smith (Goose Creek, S.C.), Chance Lyons (Winston-Salem, N.C.), Wesley Beckett (Owing Mills, Md.) comes aboard at tight end.
Bluefield State picked up two offensive linemen, Tener Love (Charlotte, N.C.) and Mehki Abdul (Springfield, Mass.). The defense will also benefit from fresh incoming talent, netting a pair of linebackers from Dallas, Texas — Leonard Chapman and Paul Pearson — as well as a defensive back — Brett Brantley (Gray, Ga.). Defensive lineman Evander Jones (North Charleston, SC) also signed this week.
Zaye’Quan Smith (Charleston, SC) is also part of this recent class of signings and could help the Big Blue out at any number of positions.
Coaxum and the entire Bluefield State College athletic department welcomed all the young men to the burgeoning NCAA Division II football program.
