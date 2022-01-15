BRUSHFORK — The Bluefield Beavers rained down a performance Friday night sure to keep their fans warm through the predicted storm.
The Beavers poured on the scoring and the defense late in both halves to flood out Graham 72-54 in a home game for the G-Men at Brushfork Armory.
“Two communities, well-represented,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large. “Graham has gotten a lot better; I give them credit for playing hard — but I also give our kids credit. I think we’ve really gotten better in the last two weeks.”
He said both teams have “good, solid kids that have developed into good athletes.”
Caleb Fuller and R,J. Hairston tied for Bluefield’s top scoring honors with 21 points each.
Hairston, a sophomore, said that Graham is “a hard team to beat. It’s a big rivalry. You’ve just got to play hard. They’re going to give you everything they’ve got; we’re going to give them everything we’ve got.”
“It was a really big game, a good rivalry,” he said. “We really needed this win.”
The leading scorer in the game was Graham senior David Graves, with 23 points — including all three of Graham’s 3-point baskets.
Hairston scored 10 of Bluefield’s 15 first-quarter points, though Graham spread the ball around and tied the game twice in the initial period.
Turnovers started to dog the G-Men, however, and the Beavers turned them into points. A triple by Fuller pushed the Bluefield lead to double digits, 22-12, with five minutes left before halftime.
Graham closed out the half on a 7-2 run. A trey from Graves produced the halftime score of 33-25.
Graham head coach Todd Baker said, “I thought our pressure bothered them a little bit.”
The G-Men got three of the first four field goals of the second half, trimming the margin to 35-31 on back-to-back buckets by Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.
Large said, “Good teams find a way to get back in it.”
Hairston said his thoughts were, “I’ve just got to score, to help my team. Once I make it, it opens up everything else.”
He gave his teammates “A-plus effort” to pull out the victory.
Bluefield’s defense was able to keep Graham from scoring a field goal for almost the entire last four minutes of the third period, and again for three minutes in the final quarter to help the Beavers pull away.
Baker said, “I thought we had good effort at times. (Bluefield) is athletic, and fast, as always. It’s hard for us to go athlete-for-athlete with them.”
“But I was really proud. I thought we fought pretty well. We’ve just got to get better on defense, and we didn’t communicate very well tonight. But Bluefield does a great job, and they’re always well coached. So hats off to them.”
The Graham mentor said, “I feel like we’re getting better. … I think we’re progressing to where we’re going to be OK, district-wise.”
Graham (2-4) will travel to Marion on Tuesday. The G-Men will play the Poca Dots at Virginia High in Bristol next Friday and will take on Radford there next Saturday, Jan. 22.
Bluefield’s game scheduled for today with Mount View has been called off, and a Tuesday date with Princeton has been postponed. The Beavers (6-2) are scheduled to host Mingo Central next Friday.
Large said, “We’re protecting the ball better. We’re playing smarter, and we’re rebounding better.
“This is the biggest output we’ve had on offense all year. That’s what we stress. and it worked tonight.”
Bluefield 72, Graham 54
At Brushfork Armory
Bluefield ……. 15 18 23 16 — 72
Graham ……….8 17 16 13 — 54
BLUEFIELD (6-2)
SteveAddair 3 0-0 8, Ja’eon Flack 1 0-0 2, Chance Johnson 3 1-2 7, Caleb Fuller 8 1-2 21, Will Looney 5 0-0 10, Sencere Fields 0 3-4 3, R.J. Hairston 9 3-5 21. Totals 29 8-13 72.
GRAHAM (2-4)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 7 2-3 16, Ben Morgan 0 0-1 0, Brayden Surface 0 0-2 0, Khiamani Vineyard 1 0-0 2, David Graves 9 2-2 23, Connor Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Morgan 3 3-5 9, Jamin Ni 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-13 54.
3-point goals — Blfd 6 (Addair 2, Fuller 4); Gra 3 (Graves 3). Total fouls — Blfd 17, Gra 12. JV game — Blfd won 46-26.
