BLUEFIELD — Weather permitting, the Class AA, Region 3 baseball series between Bluefield and Shady Spring will begin today at Bowen Field.
Bluefield (19-6), which won its second consecutive sectional championship under head coach Jimmy Redmond, gets the home field advantage for the opening day of the bests-of-three series.
The second game of the series will be played on Wednesday at Shady Spring at 6 p.m.
In the event of a tie after the first two games, the third and deciding contest will return to Bowen Field on Thursday. First pitch, again, will be 6 p.m.
Today’s Class AA Regional Baseball Games
Region I
Fairmont Senior (19-9) at Keyser (16-8)
Region II
Herbert Hoover (15-10) at Robert C. Byrd (24-9)
Region III
Shady Spring (24-8) at. Bluefield (19-6)
Region IV
Sissonville (21-8) at Logan (22-7)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.