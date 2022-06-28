NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bluefield University outfielder David Meech has been named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division All-State second team.
Meech, a junior from Douglas, Massachusetts, led Bluefield University with a .418 batting average in the 2022 season. He had 59 hits, including 12 doubles and five home runs, and knocked in 41 runs. He was a first-team Appalachian Athletic Conference selection. Meech is currently playing with the Bluefield Ridge Runners of the Appalachian League.
The University of Lynchburg collected three major awards while Shenandoah guide Kevin Anderson rounded out the big winners. Grayson Thurman gave Lynchburg it’s second consecutive Pitcher of the Year while first-year starter Nick Mattfield was pegged the state Rookie of the Year. Headlining the 2022 announcement was Lynchburg’s All-American outfielder Avery Neaves being tabbed VaSID Player of the Year.
In addition to the hardware, VaSID announced first and second All-State teams, where Shenandoah University and Christopher Newport University led the way with five selections apiece. No program featured more than three first-team selections and 14 different schools from around the Commonwealth were represented between the two teams.
Putting together one of the best seasons in Division III this year, Lynchburg outfielder Avery Neaves was named a first team All-American by both ABCA and D3baseball.com. The 2022 ODAC Player of the Year led the country in free passes and ranked third in the nation with a .575 on-base percentage. Neaves re-wrote the Lynchburg record book with a single-season record in runs scored (68) and walks (56) while ranking second in home runs (16) and third in RBI (65).
On the mound, his teammates Grayson Thurman and Nick Mattfield were also recognized by VaSID. Named Pitcher of the Year, Thurman was a dangerous reliever that helped shut down games with a nationwide-leading 13 saves. Twelve of those thirteen were multi-inning saves as he put together a season worthy of ABCA First Team All-America honors and a D3baseball.com Third Team All-America selection. He set a program record for strikeouts with 107 in a single season and ranked among the nation’s leaders in K/9.
Mattfield burst onto the scene as the ODAC Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Conference selection. He went on to earn All-Region plaudits from both ABCA and D3baseball.com after winning nine games with an ERA of 3.18. He started 14 games in his first year while striking out 64 and only walking 14 batters.
Shenandoah head coach Kevin Anderson collects his fourth VaSID Coach of the Year selection (1995 at JMU, 2009 & 2010 at Shenandoah) after guiding the Hornets to the ODAC Championship and NCAA Regional Tournament hosting duties. Shenandoah advanced to the NCAA Regional Championship and finished the year with a 37-12-1 overall record. The Hornets boasted one CoSIDA Academic All-American, five All-Region honors, and six all-Conference selections.
VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad an and all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university of conference in the state of Virginia.
2022 VaSID All-State Baseball College Division Awards
Player of the Year
Avery Neaves (OF) – University of Lynchburg
Pitcher of the Year
Grayson Thurman (RP) – University of Lynchburg
Rookie of the Year
Nick Mattfield (SP) – University of Lynchburg
Coach of the Year
Kevin Anderson – Shenandoah University
First Team
C — Ray Tricarico (Eastern Mennonite)
1B — Justin Bowers (Christopher Newport)
2B — Kyle Lisa (Shenandoah)
SS — Alex Lemery (Marymount)
3B — Carter Johnson (Randolph-Macon)
OF — Henry Delavergne (Shenandoah)
OF — Jaylon Lee (Eastern Mennonite)
OF — Avery Neaves (Lynchburg)
UTIL — Daniel Elliott (Christopher Newport)
DH — Hunter Cole (Randolph-Macon)
SP — Reid Long (Bridgewater)
SP — Nick Mattfield (Lynchburg)
SP — Calvin Pastel (Shenandoah)
RP — Evan Blair (Washington and Lee)
RP — Grayson Thurman (Lynchburg)
Second Team
C — Matt Sinko (Virginia Wesleyan)
1B — Pearce Bucher (Shenandoah)
2B — Connor Butler (Roanoke)
SS — Frankie Ritter (Shenandoah)
3B — Jared Foley (Emory & Henry)
OF — Bobby Ayscue (Mary Washington)
OF — Conner Clark (Christopher Newport)
OF — David Meech (Bluefield)
UTIL — Brett Tharp (Bridgewater)
DH — Tyler Campbell (Virginia-Wise)
SP — Jay Cassady (Christopher Newport)
SP — Thomas Haller (Washington and Lee)
SP — Drew Ramos (Randolph-Macon)
RP — Ian Brady (Virginia Wesleyan)
RP — Kyle Lewis (Christopher Newport)
