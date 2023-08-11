PRINCETON — A registered sex offender who failed for the second time to keep his registration up-to-date with the West Virginia State Police is now facing up to 25 years in prison.
Dennis Gale Hubbard, Jr., 46, of Bluefield was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 25 years in prison by Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.
According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran, Hubbard pleaded guilty in April to second-offense failure to provide notice of change in his sex-offender registration.
Hubbard was indicted in February by a Mercer County Grand Jury after he was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a minor in the State of Maryland in 1999. He was previously convicted of failure to provide notice of change in his sex-offender registration in July 2020 in Mercer County, Cochran said.
“Our West Virginia State Police troopers do an incredible job monitoring sex-offenders who are required to comply with the West Virginia Sex-Offender Registration Act,” Cochran said. “Mr. Hubbard has a history of willful non-compliance, so I agree 100 percent with the sentence handed down by Judge Swope because it is important that our citizens and our law enforcement officers know who and where these offenders are.”
Registered sexual offenders are required by law to keep the West Virginia State Police informed about any changes in their address, telephone numbers, employers, email and social media accounts as well as other information pertaining to their work and other activities.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
