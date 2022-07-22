CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Five position starters and four pitchers from Mercer County’s Appalachian League baseball teams have been appointed to the rosters of the East Division All-Stars prior to the upcoming Appalachian League All-Star Game.
The second Appy League All-Star Game, which is presented by Visit Alamance, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington, NC.
The combined rosters will feature 44 of the league’s top players from the East and West Divisions, as nominated and voted on by the league’s managers.
Heading up the East All-Star starters is Bluefield catcher Haydn McGeary of Kentucky, who leads the Appalachian League in batting average (.403) and in slugging percentage (.622). The back-to-back NCAA Division II National Player of the Year was picked in the 15th round of the Major League Draft by the Chicago Cubs.
Ridge Runners first baseman Jackson Feltner, who leads the league in hits (53) and in home runs (8) was also named as a starter. Feltner, who hails from Morehead State, was Appalachian League Player of the Month for June.
Princeton middle infielder Woody Hadeen, a University of California-Irvine product, was also named to the starting roster. Hadeen his hitting .278 over 22 games. He led UC Irvine with 13 stolen bases this past spring.
Princeton outfielder Ryley Preece, also of Morehead State, and Bluefield outfielder Grant Votoyovich round out the Mercer County contingent named to the East starting lineup. Preece is hitting .310 with 16 stolen bases over 35 games. He had a three home run game on April 2 at Tennessee Tech this past spring. Votoyovich, a Bucknell product, is batting .385 — the second-best batting average in the league. He led Bucknell in hits (62) this past spring.
Mercer Appy League pitchers appointed to the East All-Stars include Bluefield’s Andrew Dye and Princeton’s Austin Ledbetter, Cole McDaniel and Reece Parker. McDaniel, a Shorter University product, is 1-2 with a 3.46 ERA in eight appearances, including four starts. He has 24 strikeouts and just five walks in 26.0 innings pitched.
Dye, who hails from Limestone University, remains unbeaten with a league-leading 5-0 record. He has a 2.03 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31.0 innings pitched. Ledbetter boasts a 2.53 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched. He had 2.84 ERA in seven appearances this past spring at the University of Arkansas. Parker, who plays his college ball at Rogers State, is tied for the league lead with four saves. He has a 3.21 ERA in 13 appearances.
The East All-Stars will be led by the Burlington Sock Puppets coaching staff. Anthony Essien will manage, he’ll be joined by Hitting Coach Rob Selna, Bench Coach Carol Laube, Trainer Angela Talaganis and Data Coordinator Alexandria Cahill. The Johnson City Doughboys coaching staff will lead the West All-Stars. Kevin Mahoney will manage, he’ll be joined by Hitting Coach Wayne Riser, Pitching Coach Ryan Mossman, Bench Coach Jacqui Reynolds, Trainer Michael Bischoff and Data Coordinator MaryAlice Baldwin.
Both rosters are comprised of 10 pitchers and 12 position players. The Burlington Sock Puppets, Elizabethton River Riders and Kingsport Axmen lead the way with six All-Stars each, the Bluefield Ridge Runners have five selections. The Greeneville Flyboys, Princeton WhistlePigs and Pulaski River Turtles have four each. The Bristol State Liners, Danville Otterbots and Johnson City Doughboys have three All-Stars. 35 of the 44 selections are from Division I schools. The SEC has four selections, the Big 12 has two and the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 all have one.
The 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Visit Alamance will be streamed live on MLB.com at 7 p.m. EDT and replayed nationally on MLB Network. Former Danville Brave and 17-year MLB veteran Bruce Chen will be a part of the broadcast team.
The Visit Alamance All-Star Game festivities will begin with Fan Fest and a Skills Competition Monday, July 25. Gates to Burlington Athletic Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.
Appy League All-Star Rosters
EAST STARTING LINEUP
C: Haydn McGeary, Bluefield, Kentucky
1B: Jackson Feltner, Bluefield, Morehead State
MIF: Justin Colon, Burlington, Missouri
MIF: Woody Hadeen, Princeton, UC Irvine
3B: Ryan Johnson, Pulaski, Pepperdine
OF: Kole Myers, Burlington, Troy
OF: Ryley Preece, Bluefield, Morehead State
OF: Grant Voytovich, Bluefield, Bucknell
P: Dylan Cumming, Burlington, Liberty
EAST RESERVES
C: Jedier Hernandez, Burlington, Seton Hall
IF: Jevin Relaford, Danville, Florida Southern
IF: Ryland Zaborowski, Pulaski, Miami (OH)
OF: RJ Johnson, Danville, Gulf Coast State College
EAST BULLPEN
Trey Cooper, Burlington, Liberty
Andrew Dye, Bluefield, Limestone University (SC)
TJ Fondtain, Pulaski, San Diego State
Peter Gallo, Burlington, Saint Joseph’s
Austin Ledbetter, Princeton, Arkansas
Avery Mabe, Pulaski, Virginia
Cole McDaniel, Princeton, Shorter University (GA)
Rece Parker, Princeton, Rogers State (OK)
Tanner Smith, Danville, Presbyterian
WEST STARTING LINEUP
C: Henry Hunter, Kingsport, UAB
1B: Eric Erato, Bristol, Northern Illinois
MIF: Brock Daniels, Greeneville, Missouri
MIF: Harrison Rodgers, Elizabethton, Colorado Mesa
3B: Jake Perry, Kingsport, Minnesota
OF: Nate Anderson, Kingsport, Gardner-Webb
OF: Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Elizabethton, SIU Edwardsville
OF: Ian Riley, Kingsport, Dallas Baptist
P: Ryan Murphy, Kingsport, James Madison
WEST RESERVES:
C: Cameron LaLiberte, Greeneville, Arizona
IF: Peyton Basler, Elizabethton, Charleston Southern
IF: Roberto Peña, Johnson City, Stetson
OF Issac Williams Jr, Elizabethton, New Orleans
WEST BULLPEN
Gavin Bates, Johnson City, Iona
Jacob Bockenstedt, Johnson City, SIU Edwardsville
Brandon Decker, Bristol, Oakland
Matthew Cornelius, Kingsport, Pima CC (AZ)
Jackson Holmes, Elizabethton, Saint Louis
Jack Liberio Jr, Greeneville, RCSJ Cumberland (NJ)
Collin Rothermel, Elizabethton, Kansas State
Riley Taylor, Greeneville, Oklahoma State
Fidel Ulloa, Bristol, San Joaquin Delta (CA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.