Bluefield Middle School
Bluefield Middle School announces the following students to their second term honor roll for the 2021/22 school year:
Grade 8:
“A” — Madison Akers, Landon Crane, Chase Davis , Krisalynn Dowell, Olivia English, Braden Farley, Ilisha Gray, Sidney Harless, Derek Jackson, Kaylee Mckinney, Mara Mcpherson, Emily Odle, Audra Rockness, Nicholas Sabo, Zaiden Sellers, Wendy Tomas, Jaxson Wright.
“A/B” — Jaydon Alston, Chad Blakenship, Nick Bulson, Mason Burnette, Ja’kori Coats, Liam Dietz, Danielle Dillow, Celayah Edwards, Payton Farmer, Amelia Goodman, Rebekah Hall, Kimoni Harvey, Raven Holcomb, Faye Jackson, Samuel Kinser, Jontrey Mccadden, Nancy Mcfarland, Annabelle Pennington, Cianna Phelps, Raylee Simpson, Chloe Smith, Karis Smith, Gabriel Spencer, Logan Spradlin, Rylan Sult, Joseph Troyer, Jhalena Urbina, Cheyenne Watson
Grade 7:
“A” — Robbie Anderson, Jessica Barrett, Ashley Bosewell, Taleya Crawford-Raines, Patience Dobbs, Brady Eades, Harper Gillespie, Abigail Hale, Dylan Hancock, Jayla Harris, Alyson Miller, Jelani Neely, Aiden Owens, Abigail Pack, Hayden Patterson, Emilea Poe, Denver Riffe, Lilliana Romano, Eli Spangler, Ava Spangler, Elisa Sparks, Destiny Stacy
“A/B” — Saniyah Baker, Marissa Carter, Elaina Caudill, Andrew DiNovo, Chaun Dowell, Valise Eldridge, Nautica Hanley, Shauna Hancock, Maddox Hannah, Macey Hayes, Kylie Hughes, Alexis Hymen, Jai’ Lamarr Jordan, Price King, Colton Lester, Ciara Pack, Nathan Redmond, Jaden Sergent, Hannah Smith, Jaliegh Smith, Jazmyn Spruiel, Braiden Thomas, Jaylen Tilley, Devin Totten, Noah Valach, Caden Wimmer,
Grade 6:
“A” — Addisyn Bailey, Karely Bonilla, Brayden Clemins, Aidan Goforth, Aiden Hudgins, Mackenzie Kindle, Charity Powell, Kaitlyn Proffitt, Isabella Riddle, Gabe Tabor, Conner Whitlock,
“A/B” — Lillian Anderson, Mckenna Bowyer, Mina Carson, Kylie Casey, Addison Cline, Jericho Dempsey, Dominic Disibbio, Kayden Dobbs, Tyson Hale, Braelynn Hall, Alexis Halstead, Abigail Johnson, Jackson Jones, Chloe Larue, Anaiya Lawless, Alyssa Lawson, Charles Lusk, Isaiah Mitchell, Alexia Roark, Kolton Simon, Mattox Simpson, Ethan Thompson, Barry White, Lily Wilford, Alexis Wyse
Radford University
Radford University announces the following area students to their Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester as follows:
• Courtney Streeby, Accounting major from Oakwood, Va.
• Brandi Clemons, Allied Health Sciences major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Victoria McCary, Art major from Rowe, Va.
• Jenna Repass, Art major from Pembroke, Va.
• Hannah Williams, Art major from Pearisburg, Va.
• William Cecil, Biology major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Carolyn Ogle, Biology major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Savannah Trail, Biology major from Bland, Va.
• Christopher Wozniak, Biology major from Narrows, Va.
• Hailea Sowers, Biomedical Science major from Ripplemead, Va.
• Anna Sword, Communication major from Jewell Ridge, Va.
• Grace Burke, Comm Sciences & Disorders major from Narrows, Va.
• Madison Davis, Comm Sciences & Disorders major from Raven, Va.
• Stephanie Buckland, Criminal Justice major from Narrows, Va.
• Astrid Fisher, Criminal Justice major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Kaitlyn Sisk, Criminal Justice major from Princeton, WV
• Lola Farrier, Interdisciplinary Studies major from Newport, Va.
• Amanda Perkins, Interdisciplinary Studies major from Narrows, Va.
• Heaven Dimanche, Mathematics major from Narrows, Va.
• Kendra Johnston, Management major from Narrows, Va.
• Kara Mullins, Management major from Narrows, Va.
• Chandler Scott, Management major from Rich Creek, Va.
• Kevin Ward, Marketing major from Big Rock, Va.
• Coleton Yopp, Music major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Margaret Carbaugh, Nursing major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Haley Conley, Nursing major from Narrows, Va.
• Cameron Davis, Nursing major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Madyson Dodson, Nursing major from Bland, Va.
• Alyson Pennington, Nursing major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Madison Williams, Nursing major from Pembroke, Va.
• Makena Williams, Nursing major from Pembroke, Va.
• David O’Neal, Pre-Nursing major from Pembroke, Va.
• Hannah Walters, Pre-Nursing major from Pearisburg, Va.
•Oak Bradshaw, Political Science major from Bland, Va.
• Jasmine Dudding, Psychology major from Bland, Va.
• Madison Keaton, Psychology major from Narrows, Va.
Madeleine Mohler, Psychology major from Union, WV
• Carly Riggs, Psychology major from Rocky Gap, Va.
• Chloe Miller, Recreation, Parks, & Tourism major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Kayleigh Gordon, Social Science major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Breanna Sanders, Social Science major from Pearisburg, Va.
• Sheena Ramsey, Social Work major from Bland, Va.
• Isabella Stinson, Social Work major from Rocky Gap, Va.
Radford University graduates
RADFORD, VA — Radford University conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2021 winter commencement exercises at the Dedmon Center on main campus in Radford, Virginia on Dec. 11, 2021, u.”
Area graduates receiving diplomas were:
• Braxton Elliott Gilmer of Pembroke, VA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
• Anna Elizabeth Sword of Jewell Ridge, VA, Bachelor of Science in Communication
• Thomas Luke Litton of Bland, VA, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Parks and Tourism
• Breanna Noel Sanders of Pearisburg, VA, Bachelor of Science in Social Science
• Haley Breanna Conley of Narrows, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
• Madyson N Dodson of Bland, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
• Alyson Gayle Pennington of Pearisburg, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
In addition, Haley Conley, BSN, of Narrows, VA , was honored as a Highlander Honors Scholar. Conley received a medallion to signify graduation from the Honors College. The Highlander Honors Scholar is the highest academic distinction bestowed on undergraduates at Radford University. These students complete a 27-credit honors curriculum, publicly present a scholarly capstone project and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or greater.
