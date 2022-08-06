BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School football started its first full day of practice on Monday. By Friday, Beavers head coach Fred Simon remained guardedly optimistic about his Class AA program’s chances of once again living up to the high expectations that are perpetually set for it.
“We’re working towards getting them to where we want them to go,” the longtime Bluefield head coach said.
“We have four guys returning on the offensive side. Little by little, they’re picking it up.”
Given the relatively large number of veterans who have moved on, there is a lot for Simon’s kid’s to pick up — especially on offense. The complexity and timing innate to that side of the football demands a lot of reps during the early teaching stages.
Simon has had to deal with a tight succession of Beavers quarterbacks in recent seasons and this year is no exception.
All-stater Ryker Brown, who lent his natural defensive leadership and competitive instincts to the offensive side of the football during his senior campaign — has graduated.
Caleb Fuller earned most of his junior year accolades in basketball and baseball, but also served as Brown’s backup during football season. He’s still got to battle for the start, but so far holds the edge.
“He’s a hard worker and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in scrimmage games. But for now he’s definitely got the edge on the others. He’s got good height and can see over top of the line. and he’s getting better at his leadership skills, “ Simon said.
The Beavers lost star wide receiver Jacorian Green to graduation and lost versatile speedster Jamel Floyd to transfer. But Bluefield’s offense still has Amir Hairston — a first team All-Class AA pick at running back as a sophomore.
Last season Hairston led the Bluefield rushing attack with more than 1,100 yards. He gained additional notoriety in the spring as a member of Bluefield’s state champion 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
He’s been shopping around at various Division I programs — the most recent buzz pertaining to a visit to Virginia Tech. Simon would just as soon his talented running back and his teammates not get too tangled up in the social media sideshow
“He’s got plenty of time. That … he’s not going to have to worry about. That’ll come with visiting and stuff like that,” Simon said.
“He needs to stay focused on the season here and the college stuff will take care of itself. He’s been blessed with some talent and he works with that talent.”
The resurrection and expansion of the Coalfield Conference — which now includes Princeton as well as PikeView high schools — has been a recent news item. So far, the Class AA Beavers remain unaffiliated.
Simon is not averse to the idea of conference membership if membership offers practical benefits for Bluefield.
“The thing is, I think we can get in at any time. It’s a matter of … if you’re in a conference, teams need to play you. Most of the time they won’t play us. So why would we be in the conference?” he said.
Coalfield Conference officials have said scheduling will be addressed within two to three years.
In the meantime Bluefield’s schedule this year already includes Princeton, PikeView, Independence (in lieu of Mingo Central) and Class AAA Woodrow Wilson.
The Beavers have also found takers in the Old Dominon. In addition to the vaunted season opener with Graham, Pulaski County, Tazewell, Richlands and Ridgeview have picked up the gauntlet.
It’s quite a tough schedule and should be a fan’s delight. But the Beavers learned in fall of 2020 that opponents from another state can be suddenly rendered unavailable by the other state’s policies.
“We get a lot of Virginia schools, but at some point, that may dry up,” Simon said.
“We’ve got ten straight games. The season is exactly the same with the exception that we don’t play Mingo Central but we’ve picked up Independence. We’ll have the last week of the [regular season] off,” he said.
“We hope to get into the playoff so we can enjoy that week off getting ready for the playoffs,” he said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
