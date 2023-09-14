BLUEFIELD — The 1973 Class of Bluefield High School recently had a class reunion which coincided with this year’s Beaver-Graham football game.
Many words have been written, spoken, and sung throughout history about how quickly time flies. Another chapter was recorded in the lives and hearts of individuals throughout the faces, thoughts and memories of the 1973 Class of Bluefield High School in a two day, three event class reunion of over 100 people.
In what was an eight-month strategy to reach in some manner over 350 graduates from the class, a planning committee with various contacts was created to reach the alumni from what was the second largest graduating class in the history of Bluefield High School.
The committee utilized today’s social media platforms (primarily Facebook) to begin the process. With the goal of first determining the number of students who were local or non-local, the members of the committee became aware of over 50 members who have passed on during the fifty years since graduating.
With the events being planned for the largest weekend of the year (Bluefield vs Graham football game), there were more conflicts to address for travel, hotels and venues for the two days. After having venue after venue already booked, the committee decided to utilize the Bluefield First Church of the Nazarine, which turned into the perfect facility for the Friday Meet and Greet and Saturday dinner.
The committee consisted of Brenda Beavers Harshbarger, Carla Ashley Perry, Elizabeth Simmerman, Clarence Littlejohn, Don Kersey and Randy Thompson. Additionally, Gerald Steele and Pam Blackwood made invaluable contributions during the early planning and execution stages.
The highlight of the Saturday night dinner was the arrival of two influential members of the faculty/staff in attendance. Former principal George Earps and Joy Robinette were a welcome surprise to the graduates and topped off a perfect evening.
The remarks from the graduates were positive and the committee or another committee is looking forward to another class reunion in five years.
